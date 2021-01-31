SMI 10’626 -2.1%  SPI 13’193 -2.2%  Dow 29’983 -2.0%  DAX 13’433 -1.7%  Euro 1.0812 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’481 -2.1%  Gold 1’848 0.3%  Bitcoin 30’720 3.8%  Dollar 0.8909 0.3%  Öl 55.9 0.8% 

BX Swiss TV: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? -w-
31.01.2021 15:26:00

Surge Energy America Announces Significant Midland Basin Acquisition

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") announced in the US that it, through its subsidiary, has signed a purchase and sale agreement to acquire leasehold interest and producing wells from Grenadier Energy Partners II LLC ("GEP II") in Howard County, TX (the "Transaction").  The aggregate purchase price of the Transaction is expected to be approximately $420 million USD.

Highlights of the acquired assets include:

  • Average production of approximately 9,000 Boepd (approximately 75% oil)
  • Approximately 18,010 net leasehold acres
  • Operated inventory of approximately 120 high-quality, economic future drilling locations

The Transaction is expected to close in late first quarter. 

"This acquisition is consistent with our strategy of building a long-term, sustainable oil and gas company," stated Chief Executive Officer Linhua Guan.  "The combination of both production and high-quality inventory support both near-term cash flow and strong economic returns for years to come."

Citi acted as financial advisors to Surge Energy.  Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisor to GEP II.  Legal advisors included Thompson & Knight LLP for Surge Energy and Vinson & Elkins LLP for GEP II.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy US Holdings Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin.  The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 93,000 net acres in the Permian Basin.  For more information, visit our website at www.surgeenergya.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surge-energy-america-announces-significant-midland-basin-acquisition-301218496.html

SOURCE Surge Energy

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 257.00
2.47 %
Lonza Grp 570.00
0.00 %
LafargeHolcim 48.25
-0.72 %
SGS 2’709.00
-0.91 %
Swisscom 485.40
-1.00 %
Novartis 80.53
-2.78 %
UBS Group 12.88
-3.05 %
Roche Hldg G 307.15
-3.12 %
Zurich Insur Gr 356.20
-3.21 %
Givaudan 3’596.00
-3.54 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.01.21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
29.01.21
SMI-Anleger im Wechselbad der Gefühle
29.01.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Trendkanal bestätigt / EUR/USD – Hält 50er-EMA?
28.01.21
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV
28.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sulzer AG
mehr

Inside Fonds

29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
mehr
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mark Cuban: Kryptowährungen sind genau wie die Dotcom-Blase - was das für Bitcoin bedeutet
Erste Experten warnen nach der Aktienrally vor einem Rücksetzer bei Plug Power, NEL und FuelCell
Trump wird zum Buhmann - Unternehmen distanzieren sich vom ehemaligen US-Präsidenten
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Januar 2021: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Analyst sieht massiven Kurseinbruch kommen
Stratege: Warum die Kursexplosion bei der GameStop-Aktie eine gewaltigen Blase signalisiert
Goldpreis: Das sind die Analysten-Schätzungen für 2021
Januar 2021: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
SMI verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street geht mit kräftigem Minus in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street geht mit kräftigem Minus in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Die Wall Street erlitt vor dem Wochenende herbe Verluste. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten im Freitagshandel Abschläge. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit