29.05.2025 00:14:05

Surf Air Co-Founder Invests $1 Mln Amid Progress In Transformation Plan

(RTTNews) - Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM), a regional air mobility company, announced that Co-Founder and Board Member Sudhin Shahani has acquired 408,163 shares of the company's common stock in a private transaction, totaling approximately $1 million.

Shahani expressed confidence in the company's direction, highlighting improvements in operations and business strength under its Transformation Plan. He credited the leadership team's capabilities for the early positive impact.

Surf Air remains committed to the Optimization Phase of its strategic plan, focusing on enhancing airline operations, refining its On Demand services, and boosting efficiency through its SurfOS platform.

SRFM is currently trading at $2.73 or 9.2000% higher on the NYSE.