SureSale Certified Increases Used Vehicle Sales and Turn Rates for North Carolina Dealership

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SureSale Certified today released a new case study conducted with North Carolina'sReed-Lallier Chevrolet that offers a compelling snapshot of how one dealership found a new way of leveraging today's CPO opportunity to increase used vehicle sales and turn rates.

After implementing SureSale Certified, Fayetteville-based Reed-Lallier's used vehicle sales increased by 30%, nearly three times greater than the average for the local market YOY, while early results show turn rates increasing by 10%.

"Year-to-date our used vehicle sales are up significantly and the only thing that has changed in our used vehicle department is SureSale," said Reed-Lallier Chevrolet General Manager, Cory Lallier. "Our SureSale vehicles are much faster moving because consumers have peace of mind."



Reed-Lallier sold 259 units March through May vs 199 units for the same period in 2018

Of the units sold, SureSale vehicles represented nearly 50% of those vehicles: 124 of the 259 units

As the average price of a new vehicle hits record highs, consumers are increasingly turning to used vehicles that they can 'Be Sure' about, namely Certified Pre-Owned vehicles(2), yet only a small slice of auto dealership inventories are CPO vehicles because of automaker program brand restrictions. SureSale Certified expands the number of certified vehicles dealerships are able to offer consumers through a branded turnkey program that enables auto dealerships to extend consumer protections to a wider range of vehicles – up to 15 years, 150K miles and for more than 20 brands, while also providing extensive marketing support.

"Before SureSale, we were only able to certify Chevy, GMC vehicles. Now we're able to put SureSale Certified on pretty much any auto brand, and you can overcome the sales objections," said Lallier. "For example, if they take it home and within 5 days they hate their decision, they can bring it back in and exchange it for a different vehicle."

In addition to having more control on pricing, and gaining incremental revenue from F&I and customers bringing used vehicles back for service, Lallier believes that the SureSale program offers opportunity for "additional gross pick up because of the additional value certified vehicles represent."

"While increases in vehicle pricing and the prevalence of more quality used inventory - combined with disruptors like Carvana - makes for a tough dealer market – the CPO opportunity is excellent," said SureSale Co-founder and president Jeffrey Schwartz. "The results from Reed-Lallier are a very positive 'indicator species' for what we believe can, and should, be the future of CPO used vehicle sales – a future where more consumers can be sure about their used vehicle purchase and auto dealerships can be sure of greater turn rates, more vehicle sales, higher customer satisfaction and increased profits."

SureSale recently expanded into the Louisville market where nearly a thousand SureSale Certified vehicles will be available at independent and franchised dealerships. In conjunction with the Louisville expansion, the company introduced a new advertising campaign showcasing SureSale's transparent buying experience through Shirley, a trusted advisor, who helps consumers understand why SureSale means they can "Be Sure" of the quality of their SureSale Certified vehicle.

To read and download the full Reed-Lallier Chevrolet case study, click here: https://blog.suresale.com/suresale-certified-increases-used-vehicle-sales-and-turn-rates-at-reed-lallier-chevrolet/

To find a SureSale Certified vehicle and auto dealership, click here: https://www.suresale.com/marketplace

To become a SureSale Certified auto dealership:

Contact: 800.818.4575 Email: sales@suresale.com Visit: https://www.suresale.com/dealers

About SureSale

SureSale's mission is to create the gold standard for quality used vehicles and purchase protection. The new category of vehicle, SureSale Certified, gives consumers access to a greater range of quality used vehicles and the peace of mind that comes from buying a vehicle that has gone through a 150-point inspection and rigorous background check, and comes with a clean title, a detailed CAReport (Comprehensive Auto Report), a 5-month / 5,000-mile comprehensive warranty, a 5-day / 500-mile exchange guarantee, and extended protection plans up to 36 months. SureSale's iconic spokesperson, 'Shirley,' gives used vehicle buyers peace of mind when buying a SureSale Certified vehicle. SureSale Certified Dealers benefit from a turnkey, state of the art certification and marketing platform which allows them to certify more of their used vehicle inventory (over 30 makes with eligibility up to 15 years old and 150K miles) and sell more cars. Visit http://www.suresale.com for more information.

SureSale Media Contact:

Angela Jacobson, mWEBB Communications, angela@mwebbcom.com, (714) 454-8776

Melanie Webber, mWEBB Communications, melanie@mwebbcom.com, (949) 307-1723

(1) In March, used vehicle sales at the dealership had increased by 62.3% YOY, higher than the overall used vehicle market in the area which was down -2%.

(2) https://www.autoremarketing.com/trends/used-vehicle-sales-likely-reach-near-34m-units-august

SOURCE SureSale Certified