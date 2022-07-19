Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’122 1.0%  SPI 14’330 0.9%  Dow 31’827 2.4%  DAX 13’308 2.7%  Euro 0.9909 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’587 2.2%  Gold 1’712 0.1%  Bitcoin 22’922 4.7%  Dollar 0.9687 -0.9%  Öl 107.3 1.5% 
1 Aktie gratis
20.07.2022 00:45:00

SurePayroll and FreshBooks Integrate Services to Simplify Payroll and Accounting Responsibilities

New API automatically updates payroll data for SurePayroll, FreshBooks clients to their FreshBooks account

GLENVIEW, Ill., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SurePayroll, a leading provider of small business payroll and HR solutions, and FreshBooks, a leading cloud accounting software, today launched a system integration that enables FreshBooks and SurePayroll users to automatically synchronize payroll expenses and liabilities to their FreshBooks account. The application program interface (API), eliminates manual entry, saving clients time and improving recordkeeping accuracy by automatically transmitting general ledger information once payroll processing is complete.

SurePayroll Logo (PRNewsfoto/SurePayroll)

SurePayroll and FreshBooks launch API that simplifies payroll and accounting responsibilities, eliminates manual entry

"We continue to form partnerships and integrations to help small business owners ease pain points, increase efficiency and save time every step of the way. The SureParyoll service integration with FreshBooks is yet another way we support small business owners as they build and grow their business, care for their employees, and help them succeed," said Ted Jordan, Paychex vice president, service.

SurePayroll offers a robust online payroll tool—supported by a U.S.-based service team—so small business owners can easily and accurately process payroll and taxes. Plus, SurePayroll helps small business owners care for their employees by offering 401(k) plans, workers' compensation, and health insurance.

"FreshBooks is delighted to expand its product in the U.S. with payroll integration through SurePayroll," said Chitra Unnikrishnan, FreshBooks senior director, product marketing. "This integration offers growing small businesses an opportunity to streamline processes, and with time saved, focus on connecting with customers."

For more information about the SurePayroll suite of small business and household employer solutions, including the FreshBooks integration, visit surpayroll.com/freshbooks.

About SurePayroll

SurePayroll, a Paychex company, has been a leading provider of online payroll services to small businesses nationwide for more than 20 years. As the first software as a service payroll company, SurePayroll has grown to become a household name in easy-to-use payroll, workers' compensation, 401(k) plans, and health insurance services, all backed by an award-winning, U.S.-based customer care team. Most recently, SurePayroll added HR services to its portfolio of solutions. By offering the additional flexibility of private-label and co-branded solutions, SurePayroll serves as a strategic partner for a diverse range of businesses and trusted advisers, including financial institutions and accountants.

About FreshBooks 

FreshBooks is changing the way business owners manage their books. Its owner-first accounting platform, loved by businesses in over 160 countries, takes an easy-to-use approach to managing finances, billing, payments, and client engagement. FreshBooks, known for its 10x Stevie award winning customer support, serves customers of all sizes from offices in Canada, Croatia, Mexico, Netherlands, Germany, and the U.S.

SurePayroll Contact 
Karen Stoychoff Inman 
Karen.StoychoffInman@SurePayroll.com

FreshBooks Contact 
Sajni Khera 
Sajni.Khera@FreshBooks.com

SurePayroll and FreshBooks users can now automatically synchronize payroll expenses and liabilities through a new API that eliminates manual entry, saves time and improves recordkeeping accuracy.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surepayroll-and-freshbooks-integrate-services-to-simplify-payroll-and-accounting-responsibilities-301589669.html

SOURCE SurePayroll

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

19.07.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: SGS - Übernahmen und Asien als Wachstumstreiber?
19.07.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
19.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.85% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Intel Corp
19.07.22 Schwaches Investmentbanking bremst Morgan Stanley aus
19.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf On Holding
19.07.22 Marktüberblick: Zalando gesucht
19.07.22 Risikofreude flaut ab
19.07.22 MarketFlow Live - IBM surprises 💻 Stocks whipsaw 📊 Earnings: J&J, Novartis, Netflix🎬 Eurozone CPI 💡
12.07.22 Preview – 2. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit (Annual) 2022 | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’582.53 18.06 USSMNU
Short 11’841.58 12.70 WSSM2U
Short 12’255.31 8.58 RSSM1U
SMI-Kurs: 11’122.08 19.07.2022 17:30:06
Long 10’321.91 12.14 JSSMVU
Long 9’704.56 7.26 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie höher: Roche erhält Therapiedurchbruch-Status für Alzheimer-Früherkennung
Richemont-Aktie legt zu: Richemont-Aktionär Bluebell fordert Vertretung der A-Aktionäre im VR
Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf: US-Börsen schliessen deutlich fester -- SMI schlussendlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX steigt letztlich über 13'000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Krypto-Mining-Riese veräussert knapp 80 Prozent seines Bitcoin-Bestands
Novartis-Aktie höher: Novartis bei nahezu stabilen Umsätzen mit Gewinnrückgang - Umbau soll 1,5 Milliarden US-Dollar Kosten sparen
Darum zieht der Euro heute an - auch zum Franken fester
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger legt zu
Was mit Warren Buffetts Milliarden-Vermögen nach seinem Tod passieren könnte
UBS: Warum die Schweiz weniger anfällig für eine Energiepreisexplosion ist
Holcim-Aktie gewinnt: Holcim übernimmt Assets von Ol-Trans in Polen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit