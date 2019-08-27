27.08.2019 09:03:00

sureCore Unveils Low Power Design Service

SHEFFIELD, England, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- sureCore Limited today announced that it has opened a new Low Power Design Service that offers its concept-to-tape-out low power mixed-signal design expertise to ASIC developers.

SureCore offers a full range of low power mixed signal ASIC design services.

sureCore's Design Service targets the pervasive system-centric low-power design challenge through a comprehensive suite of low-power mixed signal services, including design and layout capabilities, technology porting, as well as low voltage verification and characterization. These services span bulk nodes from 55nm to leading-edge advanced nodes.

"One of the trends driving the re-birth of ASICs is that off-the-shelf devices do not deliver system-level differentiated functionality. We're seeing this to be particularly true for low-power ASIC design, particularly those that involve mixed-signal functionality," said Paul Wells, sureCore CEO.

"We've solved these challenges in the past and are now offering the same design capability that delivered market-leading, custom, low-power SRAM solutions in advanced FinFET processes.  Many of these successes targeted demanding networking and imaging application," he explained.

sureCore's design capabilities cover a wide range of the most commonly used circuit blocks including ADCs, DACs, Amplifiers, Regulators, LDOs, Phase-Lock Loops, Crystal and RC Oscillators, Bandgaps, Comparators, Programmable Current Mirrors, POR and Brown-Out.

Process porting and custom layout services are offered across a wide expanse foundries and process nodes with silicon-proven experience including Bulk, FDSOI and FinFET nodes.

For a more detailed overview of our complete service offering please go to www.sure-core.com

About sureCore
sureCore is the low power innovator who empowers the IC design community to meet their aggressive power budgets through a portfolio of, ultra-low power memory design services and standard products. sureCore's low-power engineering methodologies and design flows meet the most exacting memory requirements with customized low-power SRAM IP and low power mixed signal design services that create clear market differentiation. The company's low-power product line encompasses a range of close to near-threshold silicon proven, process-independent SRAM IP.

Media contact                                               
Chuck Byers
sureCore
chuck.byers@sure-core.com
+1-408-310-9244

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surecore-unveils-low-power-design-service-300904176.html

SOURCE sureCore Ltd.

