Suralink and PKF Littlejohn Partner to Provide the Leading PBC Request List Management Software Solutions to Firms in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

SALT LAKE CITY, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Suralink and PKF Littlejohn announced a partnership that will expand Suralink's footprint into the EMEA market while providing PKF Littlejohn partners, clients, and staff with leading request list management solutions.

Suralink improves efficiency and provides a streamlined client experience through a dynamic request list that is integrated with a secure file hosting system for seamless document request coordination.

PKF Littlejohn is a fast-growing firm of accountants and business advisers based in London's Canary Wharf. It is particularly well-known for working with complex clients with challenging issues in fast-moving and highly technical areas, including listed businesses, the insurance market and the not-for-profit sector.

The partnership between Suralink and PKF Littlejohn will provide firms across the globe with access to the leading PBC request list management technology alongside localized support and cultural expertise.

"We are incredibly excited to announce this partnership," says Tim Ballantyne, CEO and Founder of Suralink. "This partnership represents an opportunity for exponential growth for Suralink and a whole new chapter in our journey as a company. PKF Littlejohn is a premier UK accountancy firm and a leader in the global market. With Suralink's technology leadership and PKF Littlejohn's global network and influence, we believe we can change the way firms across the world work."

Phil Broadbery, a Partner at PKF Littlejohn, added: "PKF Littlejohn has developed a reputation for simplifying complexity for its clients, so partnering with Suralink is a natural next step for us—particularly now that working practices are undergoing the most significant transformation in a generation.

"The feedback that we've received from partners, staff and clients since we started using Suralink has been extremely positive, with users commenting on the enhanced client experience and audit efficiency. Clients have pointed out that it saves them time, makes it easier to keep track of audit progress, cuts down on the amount of emails and helps with internal communication within finance teams

"Suralink has been instrumental over the past couple of months in helping us to switch rapidly to 100% remote working, providing a trusted, user-friendly and secure platform from which we can continue to support our clients, regardless of their location.

"We've seen first-hand the advantages of using Suralink and are confident that other leading accountancy firms will be able to benefit too. With remote working likely to become the new normal in our industry, Suralink has the potential to become an essential part of every forward-thinking practice's software toolkit."

About Suralink

Suralink is the leader in request list and document management, helping businesses simplify the document exchange process while improving the client experience. The company's cloud-based application integrates a dynamic request list and assignment workflow solution with a secure file hosting platform to serve as a single location for client interaction. Suralink's technology, combined with its industry expertise, helps more than 300 clients in North America and the UK ensure security, simplicity, transparency, and accountability throughout the document exchange process.

About PKF Littlejohn

PKF Littlejohn is a fast-growing firm of accountants and business advisers based in London's Canary Wharf.

We provide a full range of audit, accountancy, tax and advisory services, and are experts at simplifying complexity – we're particularly well-known for working with complex clients with challenging issues in fast-moving and highly technical areas.

Our aim is to understand people, the organisations they run, and what matters to them, so we can simplify complexity and help them achieve their ambitions.

We have three important principles that make a big difference in our business, and they also have a significant impact on our clients' organisations. They are really simple:

People matter; making a difference for the people we work with and the people we work for is our priority.

We're relentlessly curious, because we want to know each client's organisation as well as they do, even better if we can.

And we're good at getting things done.

We are the London office of PKF UK & Ireland, currently the 10th largest network in the UK with a combined fee income of over £140m.

