17.07.2020 14:38:00

Suraksha's Keto-Veyda Product Line Launches Products Through Rakuten.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holistic wellness supplement brand, Suraksha Naturals, has been expanding their e-commerce presence over the last six months, now with products available for purchase through online retail giant, Rakuten.com. Online sales have been a major component of Suraksha's success for their Ketoveyda product line throughout 2020, and the recent inclusion on Rakuten.com could have a major impact on their overall supplement sales.

Rakuten is often referred to as "The Biggest E-Commerce Site You've Never Heard Of," because the site is well known in Japan. Rakuten has gained recognition as an online retailer for the US market with sales over $ 10 billion last year.

Suraksha is unique in their field, not only for their stringent adherence to their standards for natural products that really work, but also because as a family-owned and operated business spanning three generations. They have the utmost control over every aspect of production, quality, supply chain, and more importantly research. Suraksha's state-of-the-art factories handle with thorough professionalism their specialty lines of supplements.

Suraksha's innovation comes not only in their product formulas and high-quality production, but the brand exclusively incorporates Ayurvedic practices into their design and manufacturing. The Ayurvedic practice has been used for thousands of years to treat a wide variety of ailments, but also to assist the body in its natural tendency towards health. Ayurvedic Medicine works from the perspective that "inner balance" is the body's most natural state and that this balance can be cultivated by maintaining a healthy energy flow. Though every body is different, Ayurvedic practices support a holistic approach to healing and maintaining physical and mental health.

Suraksha brings this ancient wellness practice into the modern world of health by incorporating herbal, Ayurvedic remedies into their line of Keto-friendly products, cleverly named Ketovedya. The ever-popular keto diet is used to consume food in such a way as to limit the amount of carbohydrates consumed. Since carbohydrates are usually the body's main energy source, when the availability of carbs is limited, the body begins to utilize fat as its primary source of fuel. Suraksha's products work in tandem with a Keto diet to ensure that the body is getting the correct balanced nutrition while keeping everything running smoothly.

With buying trends moving towards the e-commerce marketplace, Suraksha's products have gained more exposure through their partnerships with online retail giants. Find Suraksha's Ketoveyda product line online through their company website, surakshanaturals.com, and now through Rakuten.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surakshas-keto-veyda-product-line-launches-products-through-rakutencom-301095141.html

SOURCE Suraksha Naturals

