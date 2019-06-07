Supporting the Next Generation of Middle Class Workers in Toronto

Modernized Youth Employment and Skills Strategy will Serve Young Canadians Facing Barriers to Employment

TORONTO, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's continued prosperity depends on young Canadians launching meaningful careers. By helping them gain the skills and experience they need for a fair chance at success, we are investing in our greatest asset—our people.

Today, the Honourable John McKay, Member of Parliament for Scarborough-Guildwood, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, highlighted the Government's investment of over $1.8 million in the Progress Career Planning Institute (PCPI) – Youth Plan to Employment. This investment is helping more than 170 youth in Toronto overcome multiple barriers to employment and develop the skills and knowledge necessary to make a successful transition into the labour market or return to school.

This announcement also echoes the June 3 announcement made by Minister Hajdu launching the new Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS). The YESS will provide more flexible employment services and enhanced supports for all young Canadians. It will help youth develop the skills and gain the experience they need to successfully transition into the labour market and ensure that no one is left behind.

On June 3, the Minister also launched a Call for Proposals for Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) funding under the YESS from organizations that help young people overcome barriers to employment. The Call is open until July 26, 2019.

"The new Youth Employment and Skills Strategy builds on the success of the Youth Employment Strategy to support the next generation of the middle class. Young Canadians are talented, ambitious and hard-working, but getting a strong start in the workforce can be challenging for many. The new Strategy will make it easier for young people to transition from the classroom to the workforce, including those facing barriers. It is part of our plan to ensure that everyone has a fair chance at success."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

"It is very encouraging to see good government programs working in the lives of Canadians."

– The Honourable John McKay, Member of Parliament for Scarborough-Guildwood

"PCPI is pleased to work with the Government of Canada to ensure that young Canadians flourish in the economy. Success in the labour market means not only having the technical skills, but the soft skills to effectively transition into the work place. When so many young adults are facing barriers to employment, polishing their soft skills and knowing how to communicate effectively will help them get ahead of the curve.

Our Youth Employment Strategy-Skills program provides wonderful opportunities for young adults to develop valuable soft skills to help them perform at work. Through support from our Government, we are able to collaborate with great employers that understand the value of our soft skills training, and are providing meaningful work experience opportunities. This experience is a necessary step to empower young adults to build their careers and develop into Canada's new middle class."

– Silma Roddau, President/CEO Progress Career Planning Institute

The PCPI is a Scarborough -based not-for-profit organization that offers career development and training services to individuals.

-based not-for-profit organization that offers career development and training services to individuals. The Government of Canada funded the PCPI – Youth Plan to Employment through the former Youth Employment Strategy- Skills Link Program.

funded the PCPI – Youth Plan to Employment through the former Youth Employment Strategy- Skills Link Program. The YESS has been modernized to respond to recommendations made by the Expert Panel on Youth Employment to deliver a wider range of programs to help youth overcome barriers to employment and gain the skills, abilities and work experience needed to get a strong start in their careers. The modernized strategy will aim to offer more flexible services, broadened eligibility, and enhanced supports for youth facing barriers to employment tailored to address each individual's challenges.

ESDC's Call for Proposals is open to organizations that help young people overcome barriers to employment. The Call will be open until July 26, 2019 , for projects that are either national or regional in scope, starting as early as April 1, 2020 .

, for projects that are either national or regional in scope, starting as early as . o National : Project activities must take place in three or more provinces or territories.

: Project activities must take place in three or more provinces or territories. o Regional : Project activities can be provincial, territorial, or local in scope, but are limited to one province or territory.

: Project activities can be provincial, territorial, or local in scope, but are limited to one province or territory. Organizations are strongly encouraged to open an account on the secure Government Grants and Contributions Online Service portal, a one-time process that will allow them to apply for this and other funding opportunities across Employment and Social Development Canada.

The previous streams of the YES (Skills Link, Career Focus, Summer Work Experience) have been integrated to create a more holistic approach to funding and service delivery. The Canada Summer Jobs program has expanded eligibility to all youth aged 15-30—no longer restricting the program to just students.

To help youth people gain the skills and work they need to find and maintain good employment, Budget 2019 proposes to build on previous investments to invest an additional $49.5 million over five years to launch a modernized Youth Employment Strategy. Through Budget 2018, the government is providing an additional $448.5 million over five years starting in 2018–19, to modernize the strategy, as well as to continue providing more Canada Summer Jobs in summer 2019.

