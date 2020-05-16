16.05.2020 00:30:00

Supporting Society: Brand Activities to Support Society During the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Supporting Society: Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Supporting Society: Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Case Study" examines the details of and reasons behind the emerging brands activities and consumer behavior changes during the COVID-19 crisis. It delivers the critical "what?", "why?", and "so what?" analysis to teach you crucial lessons that increase your chances of launching successful products.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been generating unprecedented difficulties at all levels, from individuals to entire regions. The priorities of consumers as well as FMCG and foodservice companies have been shifting to helping each other ride out the crisis.

Scope of the report:

  • Consumers want to do "the right thing." In particular, the situation under the COVID-19 pandemic creates unprecedented uncertainty and anxieties among consumers.
  • Public and private collaboration between businesses and consumers at this time is vital to mitigate the negative effects of the pandemic.
  • From donation to collaboration, there are a number of ways brands can implement a contribution to society.
  • When the pandemic becomes prolonged, many companies' operations will be stretched. Therefore, using imagination and creativity will be crucial for brands.

Key report benefits:

  • Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovations, brand activities, or emerging services under the COVID-19 outbreak.
  • Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.
  • Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

1. COVID-19 Case Study: Supporting Society

  • Introduction
  • Brand activities to support society:
  • Food
  • Beverages
  • Beauty & Household
  • Delivery
  • Key take-outs

2. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Tyson
  • Nestle
  • Carlsberg
  • Perno Ricard
  • Bacardi
  • Diageo
  • LVMH
  • Kao
  • Just Eat
  • Deliveroo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tf2x98

