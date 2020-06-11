Supporting communities across Northwest Territories

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna confirmed that the Northwest Territories has received $16.5 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.

The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, the building of the Tulita Multisport baseball field and playground supports community engagement and allow residents to enjoy more outdoor space. The community of Kasho Got'ine road improvement project will decrease dust in the air and improve overall air quality for residents. The City of Yellowknife centralized biomass boiler will increase energy efficiency and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure the Northwest Territories remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.

Quotes

"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians, especially in the Northwest Territories. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. This will put $16.5 million in the hands of communities in the Northwest Territories, to improve local infrastructure like safer roads, public transit and community centres—and we will get Northerners back to work."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"In these uncertain times, the federal Gas Tax Fund continues to contribute millions of dollars through infrastructure investments each year, in every community across the Northwest Territories (NWT). Gas Tax Funding provides support to NWT communities and the opportunity to respond to the critical infrastructure needs of each community."



The Honourable Caroline Cochrane, Premier of the Northwest Territories and Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs

Quick Facts

The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.

The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Related product

2020–21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in Northwest Territories by community:

Backgrounder

Northwest Territories' 2020–21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada is providing $16.5 million under the GTF to the Northwest Territories. This includes more than $16 million for the following 33 recipients, and the remainder for administrative and capacity building funding.



Ultimate Recipient Allocation 2020–21 ($) Aklavik 333,000 Behchoko 682,000 Colville Lake 80,000 Deline 279,000 Dettah 80,000 Enterprise 80,000 Fort Good Hope 306,000 Fort Liard 298,000 Fort McPherson 415,000 Fort Providence 324,000 Fort Resolution 80,000 Fort Simpson 574,000 Fort Smith 913,000 Gameti 80,000 Hay River 1,397,000 Inuvik 1,359,000 Jean Marie River 80,000 Kakisa 80,000 K'atlodeeche 80,000 Lutsel K'e 225,000 Nahanni Butte 80,000 Norman Wells 606,000 Paulatuk 221,000 Sachs Harbour 206,000 Sambaa K'e 80,000 Tsiigehtchic 80,000 Tuktoyaktuk 398,000 Tulita 274,000 Ulukhaktok 280,000 Wekweeti 178,000 Whati 266,000 Wrigley 80,000 Yellowknife 5,511,000

