Supporting communities across Northwest Territories

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.  

Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna confirmed that the Northwest Territories has received $16.5 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.

The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, the building of the Tulita Multisport baseball field and playground supports community engagement and allow residents to enjoy more outdoor space. The community of Kasho Got'ine road improvement project will decrease dust in the air and improve overall air quality for residents. The City of Yellowknife centralized biomass boiler will increase energy efficiency and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure the Northwest Territories remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.

Quotes

"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians, especially in the Northwest Territories. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. This will put $16.5 million in the hands of communities in the Northwest Territories, to improve local infrastructure like safer roads, public transit and community centres—and we will get Northerners back to work."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"In these uncertain times, the federal Gas Tax Fund continues to contribute millions of dollars through infrastructure investments each year, in every community across the Northwest Territories (NWT). Gas Tax Funding provides support to NWT communities and the opportunity to respond to the critical infrastructure needs of each community."

The Honourable Caroline Cochrane, Premier of the Northwest Territories and Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs

Quick Facts

  • The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.
  • The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Related product

2020–21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in Northwest Territories by community:

Backgrounder

Northwest Territories' 2020–21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada is providing $16.5 million under the GTF to the Northwest Territories. This includes more than $16 million for the following 33 recipients, and the remainder for administrative and capacity building funding.

Ultimate Recipient

Allocation 2020–21 ($)

Aklavik

333,000

Behchoko

682,000

Colville Lake

80,000

Deline

279,000

Dettah

80,000

Enterprise

80,000

Fort Good Hope

306,000

Fort Liard

298,000

Fort McPherson

415,000

Fort Providence

324,000

Fort Resolution

80,000

Fort Simpson

574,000

Fort Smith

913,000

Gameti

80,000

Hay River

1,397,000

Inuvik

1,359,000

Jean Marie River

80,000

Kakisa

80,000

K'atlodeeche

80,000

Lutsel K'e

225,000

Nahanni Butte

80,000

Norman Wells

606,000

Paulatuk

221,000

Sachs Harbour

206,000

Sambaa K'e

80,000

Tsiigehtchic

80,000

Tuktoyaktuk

398,000

Tulita

274,000

Ulukhaktok

280,000

Wekweeti

178,000

Whati

266,000

Wrigley

80,000

Yellowknife

5,511,000

