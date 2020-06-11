|
11.06.2020 20:57:00
Supporting communities across Northwest Territories
YELLOWKNIFE, NT, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna confirmed that the Northwest Territories has received $16.5 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.
The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, the building of the Tulita Multisport baseball field and playground supports community engagement and allow residents to enjoy more outdoor space. The community of Kasho Got'ine road improvement project will decrease dust in the air and improve overall air quality for residents. The City of Yellowknife centralized biomass boiler will increase energy efficiency and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure the Northwest Territories remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.
The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.
Quotes
"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians, especially in the Northwest Territories. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. This will put $16.5 million in the hands of communities in the Northwest Territories, to improve local infrastructure like safer roads, public transit and community centres—and we will get Northerners back to work."
The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
"In these uncertain times, the federal Gas Tax Fund continues to contribute millions of dollars through infrastructure investments each year, in every community across the Northwest Territories (NWT). Gas Tax Funding provides support to NWT communities and the opportunity to respond to the critical infrastructure needs of each community."
The Honourable Caroline Cochrane, Premier of the Northwest Territories and Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs
Quick Facts
- The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.
- The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.
Related product
2020–21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in Northwest Territories by community:
Backgrounder
Northwest Territories' 2020–21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations
The Government of Canada is providing $16.5 million under the GTF to the Northwest Territories. This includes more than $16 million for the following 33 recipients, and the remainder for administrative and capacity building funding.
Ultimate Recipient
Allocation 2020–21 ($)
Aklavik
333,000
Behchoko
682,000
Colville Lake
80,000
Deline
279,000
Dettah
80,000
Enterprise
80,000
Fort Good Hope
306,000
Fort Liard
298,000
Fort McPherson
415,000
Fort Providence
324,000
Fort Resolution
80,000
Fort Simpson
574,000
Fort Smith
913,000
Gameti
80,000
Hay River
1,397,000
Inuvik
1,359,000
Jean Marie River
80,000
Kakisa
80,000
K'atlodeeche
80,000
Lutsel K'e
225,000
Nahanni Butte
80,000
Norman Wells
606,000
Paulatuk
221,000
Sachs Harbour
206,000
Sambaa K'e
80,000
Tsiigehtchic
80,000
Tuktoyaktuk
398,000
Tulita
274,000
Ulukhaktok
280,000
Wekweeti
178,000
Whati
266,000
Wrigley
80,000
Yellowknife
5,511,000
Associated links
Prime Minister announces support to help communities create jobs and restart the economy: https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2020/06/01/prime-minister-announces-support-help-communities-create-jobs-and
Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus
Federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html
Federal infrastructure investments in Northwest Territories: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nt-eng.html
Twitter: @INFC_eng
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
