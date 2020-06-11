Supporting communities across Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced that Alberta has received $244 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) for the 2020–21 fiscal year to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.

The GTF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, Canmore used some of its GTF allocation to improve the Legacy Trail between Canmore and Banff, providing residents and tourists with a safer, more efficient route to enjoy the mountain views. The GTF was also recently used by the Municipal District of Bonnyville to complete the Highway 28 Recreational Trail, which has opened up a new connection for rural residents to urban amenities.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the GTF is a critical tool that will help ensure Alberta remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

The Government of Canada will be announcing new measures in the coming weeks and months to help Canadian communities get back on their feet and make them even more resilient in the future.

Quotes

"Our Government is making immediate investments in infrastructure that will play a vital role in helping municipalities and First Nations communities revive their economies, and will improve the lives of Canadians. As a first step, we are accelerating this year's payment through the federal Gas Tax Fund. In Alberta, this will put $244 million in the hands of 347 communities to improve local infrastructure such as roads and bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure, and recreation centres."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I'm pleased the federal government is advancing $244 million through the federal Gas Tax Fund for Alberta communities. This is good news for Alberta and supports the work our government is doing to get Albertans back to work and our economy back on track."

Kaycee Madu, Minister of Municipal Affairs

Quick Facts

The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term, indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.

The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

2020‒2021 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in Alberta by community: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2020/06/backgrounderalbertas-202021-federal-gas-tax-fund-allocations.html

Prime Minister announces support to help communities create jobs and restart the economy: https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2020/06/01/prime-minister-announces-support-help-communities-create-jobs-and

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus

The federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html

The federal Gas Tax Fund in Alberta: https://www.alberta.ca/federal-gas-tax-fund.aspx

Federal infrastructure investments in Alberta: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/ab-eng.html

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada