Support Your Most Important Business with Comfort Where it Counts™

07.12.2020 22:55:00

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The bathroom: It's where we strip away our clothes and pretenses to conduct our most personal business. The bathroom is the one place where we should feel comfortable enough to be our most natural selves, yet the most toilet seats lack the ergonomic support needed to accommodate a truly comfortable experience.

Using intuitive pressure mapping technology and advanced design ingenuity, Mayfair® by Bemis® developed TruComfort™, the first-of-its-kind contoured toilet seat that offers Comfort Where it Counts™. TruComfort's breakthrough ErgoCurve™ technology conforms to the user's unique pressure points to reduce tension and create a truly relaxing bathroom visit, no matter how long the stay.

Extensive pressure mapping tests revealed that the majority of common toilet seats cause extensive pressure, making them uncomfortable. When users were presented with TruComfort in a blind consumer study, 90% reported feeling more comfortable and supported vs. the average toilet seat models.

"The toilet seat is the one everyday destination we all have in common," said Melissa Glancey, vice president market development. "We designed TruComfort to relieve the daily strain we feel with technology that tunes to your body and supports feeling perfectly comfortable being perfectly natural."

TruComfort's corrosion and stain-resistant plastic design complements bathrooms of any style with its slim and contemporary shape. The EasyClean™ intuitive attachment system simplifies installation and makes removing the seat for cleaning a breeze. The revolutionary seat further improves daily use even more by eliminating harsh noises and pinched fingers with its Whisper∙Close® no-slam design and Super Grip™ bumpers for greater stability.

Mayfair by Bemis' innovative STA-TITE® Seat Fastening System™ prevents loosening by staying firmly attached the toilet. The seat also features Precision Seat Fit™, which provides front-to-back adjustability for the perfect toilet bowl fit to easily adapt to any manufacturer's elongated toilet.

TruComfort seats are made in the USA with earth-friendly materials and processes and are backed by a One Year Limited Warranty. TruComfort is retailed at $49.99 and available in white at Toiletseats.com and select national retailers. Prices may vary depending on location. Select "Find a store" to see online and retailer locations near you.

For where to buy, please visit toiletseats.com.

About Mayfair® by Bemis® Headquartered in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, Bemis Manufacturing Company is a major North American molder of diverse captive and custom plastic products, using engineering-grade thermoplastics and commodity resins. As a proprietary molder, Bemis is the world's largest manufacturer of toilet seats. As a custom molder, Bemis is among North America's top non-automotive producers of contract plastic injection-molded and compression-molded components. The company serves a host of Fortune 500 firms in consumer and industrial markets throughout North, Central and South Americas, and globally in Europe, Africa and the Far East. Bemis has more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/support-your-most-important-business-with-comfort-where-it-counts-301187765.html

SOURCE Bemis

