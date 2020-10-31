SMI 9’587 0.3%  SPI 11’994 0.4%  Dow 26’502 -0.6%  DAX 11’556 -0.4%  Euro 1.0706 0.1%  EStoxx50 2’958 -0.1%  Gold 1’879 0.7%  Dollar 0.9174 0.2%  Öl 37.5 -0.5% 

Support Job Seekers And Career Advancers By Donating To Goodwill® During The Give with Bing Fall Campaign

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of people are out of work due to COVID-19. As the holiday season begins, people can help those who have lost their jobs and are looking for employment by supporting Goodwill® using the Microsoft Bing search engine. Give with Bing is an extension of Microsoft Rewards, which lets you earn points simply by searching on Bing.com. Give with Bing lets you automatically donate your points to philanthropic causes you care about.

Goodwill Industries International, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Goodwill Industries International, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Goodwill Industries Internationa)

From now through December 31, 2020, Microsoft will match the Microsoft Rewards points you donate to more than 1.4 million participating nonprofit organizations during the Give with Bing Fall Campaign. Goodwill Industries International is proud to be a featured cause on Give with Bing and will be highlighted on the homepage on Sunday, November 1.

To get started, join Microsoft Rewards and select Goodwill Industries International or your local Goodwill organization on the platform. Sign in to your Microsoft account and turn on Give with Bing, so you can earn points while searching on Bing.com. Your earned points will be automatically donated to Goodwill Industries International to support job placement and training for people in local communities.

"Goodwill transforms lives through the power of work by helping people build their careers, by providing job training, preparation and placement services, and by delivering skills training both in person and virtually to people looking for work," said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "Millions of people use Goodwill each year to get the training they need to re-enter the workforce and care for their families."

In these unprecedented times, giving back to our local communities is made easy through Give with Bing. Give with Bing users have donated Microsoft Rewards points valued at more than $1 million for participating nonprofit organizations. Start searching today and create positive change with Give with Bing. If you're already a member, log in to review the number of Microsoft Rewards points you've donated and check or change your nonprofit of choice.

Visit: https://www.bing.com/?publ=BINGIP&crea=MY01IK&form=MY01IK&ocid=MY01IK&programname=GwBShare&cid=840-530196517

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International is a network of 156 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps people find employment, Goodwill is recognized with GuideStar's highest rating, the Platinum Seal of Approval.

Local Goodwill organizations offer employment opportunities, job placement and training services, and other community-based programs, funded by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores and at shopgoodwill.com®. Last year, more than 24 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill services, and nearly 1.5 million people received in-person services.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org, or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/support-job-seekers-and-career-advancers-by-donating-to-goodwill-during-the-give-with-bing-fall-campaign-301164259.html

SOURCE Goodwill Industries International

