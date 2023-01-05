SMI 11'140 1.5%  SPI 14'254 1.5%  Dow 33'270 0.4%  DAX 14'491 2.2%  Euro 0.9862 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3'974 2.4%  Gold 1'855 0.8%  Bitcoin 15'657 0.3%  Dollar 0.9296 -0.7%  Öl 78.1 -5.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Warren Buffett 2022 erneut besser als der Markt: Was hat Berkshire Hathaway besser gemacht?
20 Prozent der Anleger schenken Influencern mehr Vertrauen als Experten - besonders bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Goldpreis: Darum empfiehlt die Royal Bank of Canada 2023 ein Gold-Investment
Bitcoin Cash kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
Boden auf dem Heimatmarkt verloren: Tesla muss in den USA Marktanteile abgeben
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
05.01.2023 01:00:05

Support Anticipated For Singapore Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, slipping almost 10 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,240-point plateau although it may find traction on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on easing concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished slightly lower on Wednesday as losses from the industrials were offset by support from the REITs and mixed performances from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index eased 3.34 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 3,242.46 after trading between 3,238.70 and 3,256.37.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT rose 0.36 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust skidded 0.99 percent, CapitaLand Investment gained 0.54 percent, City Developments tumbled 2.33 percent, Comfort DelGro improved 0.81 percent, DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation both collected 0.41 percent, Genting Singapore and SATS both retreated 1.05 percent, Hongkong Land jumped 1.51 percent, Keppel Corp lost 0.69 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust added 0.60 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust advanced 0.88 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust climbed 1.27 percent, SembCorp Industries declined 1.16 percent, SingTel and United Overseas Bank both slumped 0.78 percent, Thai Beverage shed 0.74 percent, Wilmar International fell 0.49 percent, Yangzijiang Financial plunged 2.82 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 6.25 percent and Emperador, Singapore Technologies Engineering and Keppel DC REIT were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages shook off early weakness on Wednesday, moved firmly higher midday and ended solidly in the green.

The Dow jumped 133.40 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 33,269.77, while the NASDAQ climbed 71.78 points or 0.69 percent to close at 10,458.76 and the S&P 500 gained 28.83 points or 0.75 percent to end at 3,852.97.

The volatility on the day came as traders awaited and subsequently reacted to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December monetary policy, which reinforced expectations the central bank is likely to continuing raising interest rates.

The minutes reiterated that officials continue to anticipate that ongoing rate increases would be appropriate - although perhaps slower - to achieve the Fed's dual objectives of maximum employment and price stability.

On the U.S. economic front, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing U.S. manufacturing activity contracted at a slightly faster rate in the month of December.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, extending recent losses as worries about energy demand amid rising fears of a global recession continued to weigh on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $4.09 or 5.3 percent at $72.84 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide November numbers for retail sales later today; in October, sales were up 0.1 percent on month and 10.4 percent on year.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt. In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der UnitedHealth Group, Deutsche Börse und Zurich Insurance vorgestellt.

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

04.01.23 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
04.01.23 Tesla-Rekord reicht nicht
04.01.23 DAX – Wall Street hinkt europäischen Börsen hinterher
04.01.23 KeyInvest Product News
04.01.23 #KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV
03.01.23 Marktüberblick: Verlierer gesucht
03.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.70% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
23.12.22 Keine vorweihnachtliche Stimmung an den Börsen
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'545.22 19.86 TSSMOU
Short 11'776.54 13.99 I7SSMU
Short 12'220.46 8.97 F9SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'140.27 04.01.2023 17:30:09
Long 10'643.87 18.69 AISSMU
Long 10'429.16 13.90 A6SSMU
Long 9'983.34 8.97 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss höher -- SMI schliesst deutlich über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
CS-Aktie etwas schwächer: Credit Suisse macht personelle Veränderungen in der Investment Bank
Glencore Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Mittwochmittag vermehrt von Glencore
Microsoft Aktie News: Microsoft tendiert am Mittwochvormittag schwächer
BKW-Aktie deutlich höher: BKW erwartet beim Betriebsgewinn 2022 eine starke Steigerung
Boden auf dem Heimatmarkt verloren: Tesla muss in den USA Marktanteile abgeben
Zur Rose Aktie News: Zur Rose wird am Vormittag ausgebremst
Alibaba-Aktie springt hoch: Alibaba-Beteiligung Ant kommt Konfliktbeilegung mit Chinas Behörden näher
Fed-Protokoll: US-Notenbank wird Zinsen 2023 wohl nicht senken
Glencore Aktie News: Glencore verbilligt sich am Mittwochvormittag

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss höher -- SMI schliesst deutlich über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich

Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es auch am Mittwoch bergauf. Die Anleger am US-Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte wechsellaunig. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen: In Japan ging es bergab, während der Hongkonger Aktienmarkt kräftig zulegte.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.