SupplyCopia Offers Industry Tool to Help Healthcare Providers Calculate the Number of Days of Supplies On-Hand

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After receiving requests from healthcare provider organizations to help determine how many days of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies they had remaining, the team at SupplyCopia partnered with industry experts to launch an online automated assessment tool. SupplyCopia applies the latest data science and software technology to create greater visibility and business intelligence for healthcare organizations. To help meet industry needs, this new tool is now live and will be available for free to healthcare provider organizations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online assessment tool allows a representative of a provider organization to input the current level of supplies in various areas of their organization, including:



Current COVID-19 patients

Peak patients and peak date (calculated from the CHIME model)

Warehouses

Storage areas, rooms and cabinets

Specific floors or departments

Items issued to patients, staff, emergency responders, and others

The anticipated date and number of supplies within expected shipments

The representative is guided through responses needed to estimate anticipated cases and current usage patterns, laying the foundation of estimated need. The tool returns an immediate estimate of days of supply currently on-hand, to help the organization estimate their upcoming need and proactively work to address supply shortages.

Dale Locklair, Senior Vice President Planning & Facilities Management Group at McLeod Health, said "Proactively identifying on-hand inventory and understanding the timing of exhausting current resources is always vitally important, but never more than during the COVID-19 outbreak. I've worked with the team at SupplyCopia to deliver several key areas of business analytics previously, and this week, requested an online tool to help support our supply resource allocation and planning."

"The team at SupplyCopia is committed to the task of improving data, analytics and visualization tools to help healthcare providers, and this week, we quickly deployed our data scientists to take on this challenge," said Ashok Muttin, CEO, SupplyCopia. "With input from key industry thought leaders, our team quickly created this tool to help provider organizations assess critical on-hand inventory. The tool is available for use by providers throughout the world."

The tool is available now and will be supported throughout the COVID-19 outbreak. Visit http://www.supplycopia.com and click the PPE Supply Estimator button. Provider organizations with other specific requests for assistance may contact SupplyCopia. For specific information, please visit the COVID-19 response page.

About SupplyCopia

SupplyCopia was created to address the critical lack of supply chain business intelligence faced by healthcare organizations. This is especially problematic because it can adversely affect quality, costs, and patient outcomes, and the development of more effective relationships among providers and suppliers. SupplyCopia apples the latest data science and software technology to bring maximum transparency to both major constitute groups of the supply chain – to the benefit of both and expense of neither.

