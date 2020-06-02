Supply Chain Canada, Alberta Institute Introduces the Supply Chain Workforce Marketplace

EDMONTON, June 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Alberta's supply chain workforce is in transition. Experienced supply chain professionals have been displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and businesses have found themselves in need of supply chain talent to help safeguard and continue their critical operations. Today, more than ever, Alberta needs the strength of its people.

The Province of Alberta is partnering with the Government of Canada to provide employment support programs and services. Now, Supply Chain Canada, with support from the Labour Market Partnerships Program, has stepped up for its community of professionals and for its country. The Supply Chain Workforce Marketplace as a free and open resource to help ensure visibility to the available supply chain talent across the country, and to help match this talent with opportunities. Whether a business is looking for supply chain talent, or a supply chain worker is willing and able to work, the Supply Chain Workforce Marketplace is the means through which they can tap into national resources. It has been designed to strengthen supply chains in Alberta by ensuring that all available talent can be rapidly utilized to support the country during this crisis, as we move into recovery.

The Supply Chain Workforce Marketplace is for members, partners, businesses, professionals, recruiters, those recently out of work, students and volunteers to connect and share opportunities with each other. Supply Chain Canada recognizes that it is only through committed support to our essential supply chain workers, businesses, profession and community at large that we can help achieve our collective well-being. As the voice of the supply chain community in Alberta, they take it as their responsibility to encourage these connections. It is how they keep Alberta moving in the months ahead.

"Canada is blessed with having some of the most highly skilled supply chain professionals in the world. Due to the pandemic, however, there are many who are not currently employed. Our role at Supply Chain Canada is to ensure that those companies and organizations in need of talent are able to quickly and effectively find that talent," said Christian Buhagiar, President and CEO, Supply Chain Canada.

Today, it is essential that businesses quickly find displaced supply chain talent so that their experiences and skills can be used for new and shifting supply chain demands across the country. The Supply Chain Workforce Marketplace is a way for Canadians to harness what is most representative of them: their talent.

Visit https://www.supplychaincanada.com/workforce-marketplace

About Supply Chain Canada

Supply Chain Canada™ is the voice of Canada's supply chain, representing and serving more than 7,500 professionals across the country, as well as the wider supply chain community. It is a federation, with a national secretariat and 10 provincial/territorial Institutes. Its mission is to "provide leadership to the Canadian supply chain community, provide value to all members, and advance the profession." Through its education, advocacy and resource-development initiatives, the association endeavours to advance its vision, to see that "Canadian supply chain professionals and organizations are recognized for leading innovation, global competitiveness and driving economic growth." The association's Supply Chain Management Professional™ (SCMP™) designation is Canada's most-sought-after professional designation for those entering the field and advancing as leaders in supply chain.

SOURCE Supply Chain Canada