Superworld To Host First Social Impact NFT Exhibition In Augmented Reality For Flint Water Festival

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperWorld, the virtual world in Augmented Reality (AR), today announced its partnership with and participation in the Flint Water Festival (July 2-4). The festival, now in its sixth year, is dedicated to raising funds and awareness to provide safe water for communities affected by the water crisis--both in Flint and abroad--through the charitable presentation of fitness, arts, tech and education.

"Digital See" promotes art and AR content that entertains, educates and serves as a catalyst to combat social issues.

To support these efforts, SuperWorld has curated the first ever AR Art Walk and social impact NFT exhibition for the festival. The exhibit, called "Digital See," will feature works from renowned international and local artists from around the world, including SuperWorld Global Ambassador Krista Kim (listed in Architectural Digest as one of 100 "Game Changers" and creator of the Mars House ), Marjan Moghaddam (former Adobe Artist-in-Residence) and local Flint artist Isiah Lattimoore , along with many others.

"SuperWorld is a breakthrough NFT platform that allows artists to make a positive impact that changes the world through Augmented Reality," says Krista Kim, Global Ambassador of SuperWorld, who curated the exhibition. "The next generation of NFTs is about creating experiences, and SuperWorld is the AR internet that allows creativity to flourish in our real world."

The festival will begin at Flint's historic Berston Field House on July 2nd, featuring activities and live music, along with SuperWorld's first NFT AR art drop showcasing 10 never-before-seen pieces that festival attendees can access through a QR code and the SuperWorld app while at the venue.

The following day, July 3rd, festival goers can view and purchase AR pieces as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) at specific locations in Flint that will display art through the SuperWorld app on their mobile phone. The NFT art can be purchased at SuperWorldapp.com , with portions of each sale donated to Flint Water Festival in support of their mission to replace pipes inside local homes needing clean water.

"At SuperWorld, our vision is to help build a better world, and a move toward greater environmental stewardship is a critical part of our business model," says Hrish Lotlikar, SuperWorld's Co-Founder and CEO. "I am excited to announce our partnership with the Flint Water Festival, and hope that the "Digital See" exhibit will help promote art and AR content that not only entertains, but educates, and serves as a catalyst to combat issues like the water crisis, hunger, poverty, inequality and climate change here in Flint and around the world."

"We are thankful to Krista Kim and Hrish Lotlikar at SuperWorld for using technology to make a positive social impact, and for helping us close the digital literacy gap in Flint," says Kay Smith, founder of the Flint Water Festival. "Local and international artists have used their talent to support this important cause and to bring a unique experience to the festival through AR."

"Digital See" is a free event starting on July 3rd and will run through July 31, 2021. The link to register for free tickets can be accessed here .

About SuperWorld

SuperWorld is a virtual world in augmented reality (AR). The SuperWorld virtual real estate platform takes the form of 64.8 billion non-fungible tokens (NFT) corresponding to real world space, from historical landmarks like the Great Wall to natural wonders like the Great Lakes and other iconic or personally meaningful locations. Any user in SuperWorld - from content viewers and collectors to developers and marketers - can buy and sell virtual real estate on the platform, with every plot of unsold property starting at 0.1 ETH. Notable investors and advisors include Draper Goren Holm , SOSV , Outlier Ventures , Cadenza Venture Capital , RedBeard Ventures , Predictive Capital , 186 Ventures , White Paper Capital , Capital Factory , and Altered Ventures ; Stephen Wolfram (creator of Mathematica and Wolfram Alpha), Bob Metcalfe (Inventor of Ethernet & Metcalfe's Law), Robert Scoble (author, futurist), and Nitin Gaur (Head of Digital Assets at IBM). To learn more, visit SuperWorldapp.com

About Flint Water Festival

In the beginning, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered the city of Flint to replace 18,000 lead and galvanized service lines (i.e. underground). Six years later, research suggests about 90 percent of the project is complete and fewer than 1,000 service lines are left to be checked. The festival raises funds to replace pipes inside the 18,000 homes. The average cost to fix the pipes per home is approximately $5,000. Everyday people can become a part of the solution by sponsoring the charity's in-home pipe replacement program to help low-income homeowners.

