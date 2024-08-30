Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Enefit Green AS Registered Shs
30.08.2024 09:00:00

Supervisory Board of Enefit Green extends the mandate of Innar Kaasik, Member of the Management Board by 3 years

Enefit Green AS Registered Shs
The Supervisory Board of Enefit Green has decided to extend the contract and mandate of Innar Kaasik, Member of the Management Board and Head of Production of Enefit Green, for 3 years from the expiry of the current contract until 24 September 2027.


Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company operates wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, waste-to-energy CHP plant in Estonia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries, Latvia and Finland. As of the end of Q2 2024, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 587 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 50 MW. During 2023, the Company produced 1,343 GWh of electricity, 604 GWh of heat energy and 156 thousand tonnes of wood pellets. In the end of 2023, Enefit Green exited the biomass based CHP and pellet production businesses.


Let’s talk: Börsenjahr 2024 – «Von der Euphorie zur Furcht – ein breites Spannungsfeld»

Ein besonderes Highlight auch auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Börsenjahr 2024 mit Thomas B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote  Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787  ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Let's talk: 𝗕ö𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗵𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 «𝗩𝗼𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗘𝘂𝗽𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲 𝘇𝘂𝗿 𝗙𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝘁 – 𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘂𝗻𝗴𝘀𝗳𝗲𝗹𝗱» Börsentag Zürich – mit Robert Halver & Thomas B.

Inside Trading & Investment

