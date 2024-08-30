|
30.08.2024 09:00:00
Supervisory Board of Enefit Green extends the mandate of Innar Kaasik, Member of the Management Board by 3 years
The Supervisory Board of Enefit Green has decided to extend the contract and mandate of Innar Kaasik, Member of the Management Board and Head of Production of Enefit Green, for 3 years from the expiry of the current contract until 24 September 2027.
Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/
Enefit Green is one of the leading renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company operates wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, waste-to-energy CHP plant in Estonia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries, Latvia and Finland. As of the end of Q2 2024, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 587 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 50 MW. During 2023, the Company produced 1,343 GWh of electricity, 604 GWh of heat energy and 156 thousand tonnes of wood pellets. In the end of 2023, Enefit Green exited the biomass based CHP and pellet production businesses.
