+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
22.04.2020 18:41:00

SuperThings: Rivals Of Kaboom Gears Up for A New Battle in Series 2 this Fall

PLANO, Texas, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goliath wants to get superheroes ready for the launch of SuperThings: Rivals of Kaboom Series 2 this Fall! The animated series, where everyday items are transformed into superheroes and supervillains, is based off of the top-selling global collectible line that brings the series to life through imaginative play!

Having successfully launched in Spain under the name SuperZings, the hero-inspired brand has quickly become the number one boys action figure in Spain and number two collectible in the UK. With 80 unique characters to collect, fans can recreate their favorite scenes from Series 1 with blind bags, Supercars, Kaboom Traps, and more! Found within the Starter Pack, collectors can immerse themselves into the story of Kaboom City with their very own comic guide.

"We're tremendously excited to move forward with the SuperThings series," says Mary Higbe, Goliath's Director of Marketing. "The success of this brand in Europe is unprecedented and we've enjoyed seeing it gain momentum here in America."

The series focuses on the SuperThings characters battling for control of Kaboom City, a metropolis where these superheroes and supervillains come face-to-face. A mysterious foe has been wreaking havoc on Kaboom City - is this character a hero or a villain? Watch along as your favorite collectibles battle using their unique superpowers to gain control over Kaboom city.

In Fall 2020, SuperThings will launch Series 2 to YouTube for superhero fans and collectors to immerse themselves into an untold story. Catch up on all of Series 1 to learn about all the characters and complete your collection to join in on the battles from home!  

SuperThings: Rivals of Kaboom is recommended for ages 5+. Characters and accessories are available now on Amazon.com.

Press and media samples are available upon request. For more information, please visit http://www.SuperThings.com.

About Goliath

Goliath was founded in 1980 by Adi Golad and he cofounded the Goliath's USA division with David Norman in 2008. Goliath is one of the few remaining family-owned global toy and game companies. Goliath is now a global manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of products. Goliath products now sell in more than 75 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.goliathgames.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superthings-rivals-of-kaboom-gears-up-for-a-new-battle-in-series-2-this-fall-301045465.html

SOURCE Goliath

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 344.65
2.67 %
Geberit 406.80
2.37 %
Alcon 50.82
2.15 %
Swisscom 519.20
1.56 %
Nestle 106.20
1.43 %
SGS 2’205.00
-1.34 %
The Swatch Grp 185.80
-1.38 %
CieFinRichemont 52.66
-1.39 %
Swiss Re 68.36
-2.84 %
Adecco Group 38.53
-6.77 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:41
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11:26
Vontobel: Apple: Der heimliche Gewinner des letzten Monats?
08:12
SMI schielt wieder nach unten
21.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
Die „Big Eight“ und die Abhängigkeit ihrer Währungen von Rohstoffpreisen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie leicht im Plus: US-Zulassung für Testverfahren zur Krebserkennung
Analyst: Der Goldpreis dürfte noch in diesem Jahr auf ein neues Rekordhoch steigen
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Shell, BP, Eni & Co.: Anleger meiden Öl- und Energieaktien nach Preissturz
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu
Anleihemärkte im Blick: Kommt bald die Leitzinssenkung in der Schweiz?
SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Credit Suisse-Aktie klar im Minus: Ethos lehnt CS-Vergütungen ab und stellt sich gegen Wiederwahl von VRP Rohner
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche kann auch während Corona weiter wachsen
BioNTech-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: OK für erste deutsche klinische Corona-Impfstoff-Prüfung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt erholte sich am Mittwoch und mit dem deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es noch deutlicher aufwärts. Auch die Wall Street zeigt nach dem Kursdebakel am Vortag nun grüne Vorzeichen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost gab es am Mittwoch jedoch keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB