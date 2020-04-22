SuperThings: Rivals Of Kaboom Gears Up for A New Battle in Series 2 this Fall

PLANO, Texas, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goliath wants to get superheroes ready for the launch of SuperThings: Rivals of Kaboom Series 2 this Fall! The animated series, where everyday items are transformed into superheroes and supervillains, is based off of the top-selling global collectible line that brings the series to life through imaginative play!

Having successfully launched in Spain under the name SuperZings, the hero-inspired brand has quickly become the number one boys action figure in Spain and number two collectible in the UK. With 80 unique characters to collect, fans can recreate their favorite scenes from Series 1 with blind bags, Supercars, Kaboom Traps, and more! Found within the Starter Pack, collectors can immerse themselves into the story of Kaboom City with their very own comic guide.

"We're tremendously excited to move forward with the SuperThings series," says Mary Higbe, Goliath's Director of Marketing. "The success of this brand in Europe is unprecedented and we've enjoyed seeing it gain momentum here in America."

The series focuses on the SuperThings characters battling for control of Kaboom City, a metropolis where these superheroes and supervillains come face-to-face. A mysterious foe has been wreaking havoc on Kaboom City - is this character a hero or a villain? Watch along as your favorite collectibles battle using their unique superpowers to gain control over Kaboom city.

In Fall 2020, SuperThings will launch Series 2 to YouTube for superhero fans and collectors to immerse themselves into an untold story. Catch up on all of Series 1 to learn about all the characters and complete your collection to join in on the battles from home!

SuperThings: Rivals of Kaboom is recommended for ages 5+. Characters and accessories are available now on Amazon.com .

Press and media samples are available upon request. For more information, please visit http://www.SuperThings.com .

