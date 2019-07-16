Supermicro Brings Unprecedented Performance and Configurability to the Intelligent Edge for New Security, 5G, and AI Solutions

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology reaffirms that its latest intelligent edge platforms are ideal for network security, Virtualized Network Functions (VNFs), and Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) for 5G and Internet of Things (IoT).

Supermicro's network security edge solutions enable our partners' networking software stacks, such as low-latency packet management, which is ideal for use in Unified Threat Management (UTM), Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), and other network security applications.

"Supermicro is committed to providing the most advanced edge and data center server solutions to support network security, IoT and MEC for 5G," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Supermicro's Resource-Saving servers are highly configurable, enabling customers to pick the best memory, processors, connectivity, and software for deployment."

Supermicro's latest embedded servers powered by Intel® Xeon® D-2100 series processors, such as the 1019D-16C-FHN13TP, speed up computing and VNFs right where you need them in the micro data center or the intelligent edge, supporting Intel® Select Solution uCPE, 5G Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), and MEC. These new edge platforms provide support for GPU accelerator cards or Intel® FPGA programmable acceleration cards to deliver local compute and AI inferencing, virtually converging the edge and cloud into one seamless data processing platform.

Supermicro's SuperServer 1019D-FRN5TP brings ultimate versatility to your virtualized network edge with Advanced I/O Modules (AIOMs) that can be configured with up to 37 LAN ports to complement the platform's array of VNF and SD-WAN capabilities. Also, the compact E300 SuperServer packs a lot of capability in a very small footprint – it can be used as security appliance or to deploy VNFs including SD-WAN and is also verified Intel® Select Solution uCPE. These platforms help eliminate complexity, accelerate deployments, and enable developers to focus on the business logic powering 5G and IoT applications and services.

Supermicro will showcase these new systems in Booth 1815 at RSA Asia 2019, July 16 – July 18, at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

