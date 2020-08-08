08.08.2020 15:00:00

Superior Recreational Products Creates Custom Shade for Juan Tabo Hills Park

CARROLLTON, Ga., Aug. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Superior Recreational Products worked with distributor PLAY! to create a custom shade for Juan Tabo Hills Park in Albuquerque, N.M.

Juan Tabo Hills was a new park that was on a topographically-challenging site, so they chose five triangle sail shades to custom fit the space in the central plaza area. The shade was an original concept created by Greg Miller of Morrow-Reardon-Wilkinson-Miller Architecture that was designed and engineered by Superior. This custom design was meant to represent the shutter of a camera when viewed from above and below.

"We wanted to have a large area covered by the shade structure. We also wanted a design that had some dynamic visual character," Miller said. "The angle of the posts and varying connection heights gives a sense of swirling movement and reinforces the flow in the overall park design."

As well as providing shade, the size and visual impact of this shade design provides a stunning visual focal point for the park.

"We knew we needed something large to balance the steep hill in the background. This structure is visible from the main entry road into the neighborhood and is a magnet to draw visitors into the park," Miller said.

President of PLAY! Gabriel Garcia successfully coordinated the design through multiple revisions to create a great project.

"I am very pleased with the results and we have received great positive feedback from the City of Albuquerque parks staff and the architectural firm for the project," Garcia said. "Both designers and sales consultants should embrace the opportunity to develop completely original designs that can make a project truly unique. In my experience, Superior has always been enthusiastic about assisting with new and challenging ideas for shade."

###

Superior Recreational Products, a PlayCore company, is a manufacturer and supplier of premium recreational products like playgrounds, shade, picnic shelters, and site furnishings. Superior leverages its customer-focused expertise and complete collection of premium products to deliver an uncommonly easy way for communities like yours to create tailored recreational environments so they feel empowered to play, relax, and live.

PlayCore is a purpose driven Company committed to building stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation. The company infuses scholarly learning, through its Center for Outreach, Research, and Education, into its comprehensive family of brands. PlayCore combines best-in-class educational programming with the most comprehensive portfolio of play and recreation products and services to create tailored solutions that match the unique needs of each community served.

 

SOURCE Superior Recreational Products

