08.06.2020 12:00:00

Superior Gold Inc. Provides Reminder of Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) will host its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") as a virtual meeting via live audio webcast on Thursday June 25, 2020 at 9:30am ET.

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Superior Gold will be conducting a virtual meeting only. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders along with other interested parties will be able to virtually attend, participate and vote at the Meeting online by accessing the following link: https://web.lumiagm.com/252340607. For full details on how to participate in the online Meeting, please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular (Section 2 - How to Attend and Vote at the Virtual Meeting).

Chris Bradbrook, President and CEO of Superior Gold will discuss the Company's performance in 2019 and provide a general corporate update followed by an online question and answer session.

Related meeting materials can be found on the Company's page on Sedar www.sedar.com.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open pit projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superior-gold-inc-provides-reminder-of-virtual-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301071706.html

SOURCE Superior Gold

