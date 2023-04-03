|
03.04.2023 11:00:10
Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
(Superdry or the Company)
03 April 2023
Total Voting Rights
For the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital as at 31 March 2023 is 82,196,168 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which are held in treasury.
The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 82,196,168.
The above figure of 82,196,168 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|234509
|EQS News ID:
|1599501
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Superdry PLC
|
11:00
|Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
28.03.23
|Superdry plc: BLR-Block listing Interim Review* (EQS Group)
|
28.03.23
|Superdry plc : BLR-Block listing Interim Review* (Investegate)
|
22.03.23
|Superdry plc: DIS-Disposal (EQS Group)
|
22.03.23
|Superdry plc : DIS-Disposal (Investegate)
|
20.03.23
|Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
20.03.23
|Superdry plc : DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (Investegate)
|
01.03.23
|Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Superdry PLC
Lars Erichsen: Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV
Die Bankenthematik beschäftigt weiter die Märkte. Wie ist die Einschätzung von Trader, Investor, Finanzinfluencer und YouTuber Lars @ErichsenGeld dazu und worauf achtet Lars Erichsen selbst in der aktuellen Marktlage?
Diese Fragen heute im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreisrally sorgen für neue Inflationssorgen: SMI und DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag kaum verändert, und auch der deutsche Leitindex kommt nicht vom Fleck. Zum Wochenstart zeigten sich die Märkte in Fernost stärker.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}