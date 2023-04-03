SMI 11'099 -0.1%  SPI 14'528 -0.1%  Dow 33'274 1.3%  DAX 15'648 0.1%  Euro 0.9948 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'325 0.2%  Gold 1'965 -0.2%  Bitcoin 25'973 0.4%  Dollar 0.9169 0.2%  Öl 84.1 5.4% 
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie stärker: Relief startet Initiative für genetische Arzneimittel
CS-Übernahme: Neuer UBS-Chef Ermotti geht auf Bedenken über Grösse der Bank ein - Wohl 30% der Jobs in Gefahr - UBS-Aktie und CS-Aktie rot
Swatch-Aktie leichter: Weko untersucht Swatch-Tochter Nivarox doch nicht - GV wieder nur virtuell
VW-Aktie gewinnt: Volkswagen-Markenchef Schäfer verkündet Aus für den Golf
Credit Suisse-Debakel: Auch Millionär Hausi Leutenegger muss Verluste hinnehmen
Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

03-Apr-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST

SuperdryPlc

 

(Superdry or the Company)

 

03 April 2023

 

Total Voting Rights

 

For the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital as at 31 March 2023 is 82,196,168 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which are held in treasury.

 

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 82,196,168.

 

The above figure of 82,196,168 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 234509
EQS News ID: 1599501

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1599501&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Lars Erichsen: Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV

Die Bankenthematik beschäftigt weiter die Märkte. Wie ist die Einschätzung von Trader, Investor, Finanzinfluencer und YouTuber Lars @ErichsenGeld dazu und worauf achtet Lars Erichsen selbst in der aktuellen Marktlage?
Diese Fragen heute im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.

Lars Erichsen: Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:45 SMI hakt Bankenkrise ab
09:19 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise im Rallymodus
06:13 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Trendwende zum Monatsende?
31.03.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf HelloFresh
31.03.23 Börse Aktuell – Inflation und Zinsen als ständige Begleiter
30.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Comet Holding AG
30.03.23 Vontobel: derimail - Callable Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Richemont mit 5.00% p.a. und tiefem Bezugspreis von 65%
30.03.23 Lars Erichsen: Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
Ex-Coinbase-CTO Balaji Srinivasan: Bitcoin könnte demnächst auf 1 Million Dollar klettern
Sinkende Leitzinsen - welche Bedeutung hat das für die Planung der Immobilienfinanzierung?
Tesla-Aktie vorbörslich unter Druck: Tesla-Auslieferungen entsprechen im ersten Quartal in etwa den Erwartungen
CS-Übernahme: Neuer UBS-Chef Ermotti geht auf Bedenken über Grösse der Bank ein - Wohl 30% der Jobs in Gefahr - UBS-Aktie und CS-Aktie rot
Tesla-CEO Elon Musk: So kann man die Bankenkrise in den USA beenden
BofA-Umfrage: Professionelle Anleger sehen zunehmende Rezessionsgefahr
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
VW-Aktie gewinnt: Volkswagen-Markenchef Schäfer verkündet Aus für den Golf
Ölpreisrally sorgen für neue Inflationssorgen: SMI und DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend höher
Darum gibt der Euro nach - zu Franken und US-Dollar

