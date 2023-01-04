|
04.01.2023 14:30:04
Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the 'Company)
04 January 2023
Total Voting Rights
For the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital as at 30 December 2022 is 82,180,798 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which are held in treasury.
The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 82,180,798.
The above figure of 82,180,798 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|213327
|EQS News ID:
|1527433
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
