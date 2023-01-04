SMI 11'102 1.1%  SPI 14'195 1.1%  Dow 33'136 0.0%  DAX 14'415 1.6%  Euro 0.9842 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3'955 1.9%  Gold 1'860 1.1%  Bitcoin 15'620 0.0%  Dollar 0.9271 -1.0%  Öl 80.2 -2.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
CS-Aktie etwas schwächer: Credit Suisse macht personelle Veränderungen in der Investment Bank
BKW-Aktie deutlich höher: BKW erwartet beim Betriebsgewinn 2022 eine starke Steigerung
Straumann-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Marc-Alain Weder wird Interims-Finanzchef von Straumann
Talenthouse-Aktie kann Gewinne nicht halten: Talenthouse will 25 Millionen Franken für Wachstum einsetzen
Amazons neue Shopping-Funktion mit deutlichen Ähnlichkeiten zu TikTok und Instagram
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Superdry Aktie [Valor: 11104052 / ISIN: GB00B60BD277]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.01.2023 14:30:04

Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Superdry
1.37 GBP 0.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

04-Jan-2023 / 13:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

 

(Superdry or the 'Company)

 

04 January 2023

 

Total Voting Rights

 

For the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital as at 30 December 2022 is 82,180,798 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which are held in treasury.

 

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 82,180,798.

 

The above figure of 82,180,798 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 213327
EQS News ID: 1527433

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1527433&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Superdry PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten