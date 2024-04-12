Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Superdry Aktie [Valor: 11104052 / ISIN: GB00B60BD277]
12.04.2024 10:12:29

Superdry plc: TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings

Superdry
0.09 GBP 3.44%
Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings

12-Apr-2024 / 09:12 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B60BD277

Issuer Name

SUPERDRY PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Oasis Management Company Ltd.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Central

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Hong Kong

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

08-Apr-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

10-Apr-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

 

                        % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

                   

 

                        % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

                   

 

                        Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

                   

 

                        Total number of voting rights held in issuer

                   

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.343178

0.433246

2.776424

2751244

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

 

                                Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

                           

 

                                Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                    GB00B60BD277

                               

2321927

 

2.343178

 

 

                                Sub Total 8.A

                           

2321927

2.343178%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

 

 

 

 

 

                                Sub Total 8.B1

                           

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Physical or cash settlement

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

                                    Total Return Swap

                               

 

 

                                   

                               

Cash

429317

0.433246

 

                                Sub Total 8.B2

                           

 

429317

0.433246%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

 

                                Ultimate controlling person

                           

 

                                Name of controlled undertaking

                           

 

                               

                                % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                    Seth Hillel Fischer

                               

 

                                   

                               

2.343178

0.433246

2.776424%

 

                                    Oasis Management Company Ltd.

                               

 

                                   

                               

2.343178

0.433246

2.776424%

 

                                    Oasis Management Holdings Ltd.

                               

 

                                   

                               

2.343178

0.433246

2.776424%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

10-Apr-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Hong Kong


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 315398
EQS News ID: 1879475

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

