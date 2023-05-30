Superdry plc (SDRY)

Superdry plc: ROM-Result of Meeting



Superdry Plc

(Superdry or the Company)

Result of 2023 General Meeting

30 May 2023

The Board is pleased to announce the result of the General Meeting of the Companys shareholders held on 30 May 2023. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 12 May 2023, were passed. The full text of the resolutions can be found at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below.

For Against TOTAL VOTES CAST Votes withheld Resolution Special / Ordinary No. of votes % No. of votes % No. of votes No. of votes 1. To approve the Proposed Disposal Ordinary 49,771,170 99.94 28,932 0.06 49,800,102 31,329 2. To approve Articles Change. Special 49,732,115 99.87 65,382 0.13 49,797,497 33,934

The total number of shares on the register at 6.30pm on 25 May 2023, being those eligible to be voted on at the General Meeting, was 97,909,953.

A Vote Withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes For and Against a resolution.

The voting results will shortly be available on the Superdry plc website at https://corporate.superdry.com/investors/shareholder-information/shareholder-meetings/.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special resolution approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.