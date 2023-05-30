Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Superdry Aktie [Valor: 11104052 / ISIN: GB00B60BD277]
30.05.2023 12:45:03

Superdry plc: ROM-Result of Meeting

Superdry
0.80 GBP 1.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: ROM-Result of Meeting

30-May-2023 / 11:45 GMT/BST

Superdry Plc

 

(Superdry or the Company)

 

Result of 2023 General Meeting

 

30 May 2023

 

The Board is pleased to announce the result of the General Meeting of the Companys shareholders held on 30 May 2023. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 12 May 2023, were passed. The full text of the resolutions can be found at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

For

 

 

 

Against

 

 

TOTAL

VOTES

CAST

 

 

Votes withheld

Resolution

Special / Ordinary

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

No. of votes

1. To approve the Proposed Disposal

Ordinary

49,771,170

99.94

28,932

0.06

49,800,102

31,329

2. To approve Articles Change.

Special

49,732,115

99.87

65,382

0.13

49,797,497

33,934

 

The total number of shares on the register at 6.30pm on 25 May 2023, being those eligible to be voted on at the General Meeting, was 97,909,953.

 

A Vote Withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes For and Against a resolution.

 

The voting results will shortly be available on the Superdry plc website at https://corporate.superdry.com/investors/shareholder-information/shareholder-meetings/.

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special resolution approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 578376

ruth.daniels@superdry.com

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
Sequence No.: 247337
EQS News ID: 1645003

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

