30.05.2023 12:45:03
Superdry plc: ROM-Result of Meeting
Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry Plc
(Superdry or the Company)
Result of 2023 General Meeting
30 May 2023
The Board is pleased to announce the result of the General Meeting of the Companys shareholders held on 30 May 2023. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 12 May 2023, were passed. The full text of the resolutions can be found at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below.
The total number of shares on the register at 6.30pm on 25 May 2023, being those eligible to be voted on at the General Meeting, was 97,909,953.
A Vote Withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes For and Against a resolution.
The voting results will shortly be available on the Superdry plc website at https://corporate.superdry.com/investors/shareholder-information/shareholder-meetings/.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special resolution approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|ROM
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|Sequence No.:
|247337
|EQS News ID:
|1645003
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
05.05.23