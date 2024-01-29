Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.01.2024 08:00:11

Superdry plc: Response to Press Speculation

Superdry
0.16 GBP -2.61%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: Response to Press Speculation

29-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

29 January 2024

 

 

Superdry plc (“Superdry” or the “Company”)

 

Response to Press Speculation

 

Superdry plc (“Superdry” or the “Company”) notes the recent press speculation. In line with the Company’s turnaround strategy, the Company confirms it is working with advisors to explore the feasibility of various material cost saving options. Whilst there is no certainty that any of these options are progressed, they aim to build on the success of the cost saving initiatives carried out by the Company to date and position the business for long-term success.

 

As set out in the Company’s H1 FY24 results last week, the Company has continued to prioritise driving forward its cost reduction agenda. It is set to deliver in excess of £40m in savings this financial year, ahead of the initially stated target of £35m, with more than £20m of those savings already achieved in H1.

 

 

 

Investor relations:

Matthew Lee

investor.relations@superdry.com

44 (0) 1242 586747

 

Media enquiries

Tim Danaher

superdry@brunswickgroup.com

44 (0) 207 4045959

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: SPC
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 300084
EQS News ID: 1824467

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1824467&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

