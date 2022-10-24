SMI 10'604 1.8%  SPI 13'557 1.8%  Dow 31'402 1.0%  DAX 12'979 2.0%  Euro 0.9866 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'544 1.9%  Gold 1'650 -0.5%  Bitcoin 19'426 -0.4%  Dollar 1.0002 0.5%  Öl 93.1 -0.5% 
Superdry Aktie [Valor: 11104052 / ISIN: GB00B60BD277]
24.10.2022 15:26:14

Superdry plc: NOG-Notice of GM

Superdry
1.19 GBP -1.97%


Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: NOG-Notice of GM

24-Oct-2022 / 14:26 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

 

(Superdry or the Company)

 

24 October 2022

 

 

Notification of General Meeting and Auditor Resignation

 

Further to the announcement made on 5 October 2022, the Company is pleased to announce that a General Meeting will be held on 17 November 2022. The business of the General Meeting will include resolutions and information relating to the Company's annual report and accounts and the directors' remuneration report.

 

Superdry also announces that Deloitte LLP has resigned as the Companys auditor.

 

The process to find a new auditor is ongoing and the Company expects to confirm the outcome of that process in due course.

 

A copy of the Statement of Circumstances which details reasons behind this resignation has today been sent to all shareholders alongside the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2022 and the Notice of General Meeting.

 

The Notice of General Meeting is available on the Company's website (corporate.superdry.com) and, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and can be accessed using this link: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: NOG
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
Sequence No.: 196487
EQS News ID: 1470701

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1470701&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

