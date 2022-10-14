|
14.10.2022 17:00:05
Superdry plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|194735
|EQS News ID:
|1464431
