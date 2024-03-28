|
28.03.2024 17:36:09
Superdry plc: Extension and increase of secondary lending facility
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
28 March 2024
Superdry PLC
(“Superdry” or the “Company”)
Extension and increase of secondary lending facility
Superdry today announces that it has agreed an extension and increase to its secondary lending facility (the “Facility”) with Hilco Capital Limited (“Hilco”) that will provide the Company with improved liquidity headroom necessary to help facilitate the implementation of its turnaround plan and cost reduction programme.
The existing asset backed lending facility with Bantry Bay Capital Limited (“Bantry Bay”) remains in place.
The Hilco Facility is to be extended by six months to 7 February 2025 and will see an additional £10m made available immediately and a further £10m available for the working capital peak between September and November, subject to the approval and implementation of cost saving measures. The interest rate is 11.5% plus the Bank of England base rate on the drawn element. It is covenant-light, with borrowing availability based upon an asset base that is consistent with the Company’s current agreements with both lending parties.
For further information, please contact:
Cautionary Statement
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR").
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|312686
|EQS News ID:
|1870257
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Superdry PLC
|
17:38
|Superdry plc: Response to announcement by Julian Dunkerton (EQS Group)
|
17:36
|Superdry plc: Extension and increase of secondary lending facility (EQS Group)
|
27.03.24
|Form 8.3 - Superdry plc: (EQS Group)
|
25.03.24
|Form 8.3 - Superdry plc: RET-Form 8.3 (EQS Group)
|
25.03.24
|Form 8.3 - Superdry plc: RET-Form 8.3 (EQS Group)
|
19.03.24
|Form 8.3 - Superdry plc: Form 8.3 (EQS Group)
|
15.03.24
|Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
15.03.24
|Form 8.3 - Superdry plc: Form 8.3 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Superdry PLC
Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2024 | BX Swiss TV
SEs ist wieder Zeit für ein «Big Picture» zur Lage an den Kapitalmärkten. Zweimal im Jahr gibt Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwalter Zürich AG, im Interview mit David Kunz einen fundierten und faktenreichen Einblick in die aktuelle Entwicklung ausgewählter Kapitalmärkte und Sektoren.
Wie ist die aktuelle Lage in China, Europa und den USA. Bildet sich bei den Techwerten aktuell eine Blase? Und welche weiteren spannenden Themen gibt es zur Zeit am Aktienmarkt?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: SMI geht knapp im Plus in die Feiertagspause -- DAX letztlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie. An der Wall Street ist am Donnerstag kaum Veränderung auszumachen. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten sich am Donnerstag nicht auf eine Richtung einigen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}