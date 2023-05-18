|
18.05.2023 12:02:09
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the Company)
18 May 2023
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)
On 17 May 2023, Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer acquired 929,874 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares) in the capital of the Company at an average price of £0.79 per share.
This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|Sequence No.:
|244801
|EQS News ID:
|1636593
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
