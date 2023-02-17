SMI 11'175 -0.2%  SPI 14'394 -0.2%  Dow 33'697 -1.3%  DAX 15'404 -0.8%  Euro 0.9921 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'260 -0.9%  Gold 1'824 -0.8%  Bitcoin 22'119 1.1%  Dollar 0.9327 0.7%  Öl 83.4 -1.7% 
17.02.2023 11:00:09

Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Superdry
1.14 GBP -1.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

17-Feb-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

 

('Superdry' or the 'Company')

 

17 February 2023

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

 

On 16 February 2023, Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer acquired 340,786 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares) in the capital of the Company at an average price of £1.118 per share.

 

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a

Name

 

Julian Dunkerton

2

Reason for the notification

 

a

Position/status

 

Chief Executive Officer/PDMR

b

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a

Name

 

Superdry Plc

b

LEI

 

213800GAQMT2WL7BW361

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B60BD277

 

b

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Acquisition of ordinary shares of 5 pence each

c

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price

1.£1.118

 

Volume

1.340,786

 

d

Aggregated information

 

Price

1.£402,127.48

 

Volume

1.340,786

 

e

Date of the transaction

 

16 February 2023

 

f

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
Sequence No.: 224085
EQS News ID: 1562809

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

End of Announcement EQS News Service

