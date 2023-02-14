|
14.02.2023 11:00:09
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
SuperdryPlc
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
(Superdry or the Company)
14 February 2023
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)
On 13 February 2023, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdrys Share Incentive Plan (SIP). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy shares in the Company of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares), using deductions from salary in each calendar month (Partnership Shares), and receive allocations of matching free Ordinary Shares (Matching Shares).
Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMRs at a price of £1.167 per Ordinary Share, and the number of Matching Shares allocated by the SIP Trustees to the PDMRs for no consideration, are set out against their names in the table below.
The PDMRs notified the Company of the above transactions on 14 February 2023.
The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|Sequence No.:
|223091
|EQS News ID:
|1559329
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Superdry PLC
|
11:00
|Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
08.02.23
|Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
06.02.23
|Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
06.02.23
|Superdry plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
06.02.23
|Superdry plc : DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (Investegate)
|
06.02.23
|Superdry plc : HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (Investegate)
|
02.02.23
|Superdry plc: Statement Regarding Superdry plc (EQS Group)
|
02.02.23
|Superdry plc : Statement Regarding Superdry plc (Investegate)