SMI 11'261 0.5%  SPI 14'513 0.5%  Dow 34'246 1.1%  DAX 15'437 0.3%  Euro 0.9882 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'253 0.3%  Gold 1'860 0.4%  Bitcoin 20'041 0.0%  Dollar 0.9191 -0.1%  Öl 85.8 0.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
TUI dämmt Verluste zum Winterstart ein - Auf Online-Aktionärstreffen soll Kapitalerhöhung beschlossen werden - TUI-Aktie profitiert
Erste Schätzung bestätigt: Wirtschaft im Euroraum im vierten Quartal leicht gewachsen
Coop büsst 2022 leicht an Profitabilität ein
Amazon-Aktie vorbörslich wenig bewegt: Amazon-Firma testet Robotaxi ohne Lenkrad und Pedale in den USA
Basilea-Aktie mit deutlichem Plus: Basilea schliesst 2022 profitabel ab
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Superdry Aktie [Valor: 11104052 / ISIN: GB00B60BD277]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.02.2023 11:00:09

Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Superdry
1.18 GBP -0.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

14-Feb-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

 

(Superdry or the Company)

 

14 February 2023

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

 

On 13 February 2023, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdrys Share Incentive Plan (SIP). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy shares in the Company of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares), using deductions from salary in each calendar month (Partnership Shares), and receive allocations of matching free Ordinary Shares (Matching Shares).

 

Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMRs at a price of £1.167 per Ordinary Share, and the number of Matching Shares allocated by the SIP Trustees to the PDMRs for no consideration, are set out against their names in the table below.

 

Name / position of PDMR  

Number of Partnership Shares

Number of Matching Shares

Silvana Bonello Chief Operating Officer

129

12

Shaun Wills Chief Financial Officer

128

12

 

The PDMRs notified the Company of the above transactions on 14 February 2023.

 

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

1.Silvana Bonello

2.Shaun Wills

 

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

1.Chief Operating Officer

2.Chief Financial Officer

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Superdry Plc

 

b)

LEI

213800GAQMT2WL7BW361

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B60BD277

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase and allocation of Partnership and Matching Shares (no consideration), respectively, under the Superdry Share Incentive Plan.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

1.£1.167+nil

2.£1.167+nil

 

Volume

1.129+12

2.128+12

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

Price

1.£150.54

2.£149.38

 

Volume

1.141

2.140

 

e)

Date of the transaction

13 February 2023

 

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
Sequence No.: 223091
EQS News ID: 1559329

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1559329&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Superdry PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten