Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

SuperdryPlc

(Superdry or the Company)

14 February 2023

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

On 13 February 2023, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdrys Share Incentive Plan (SIP). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy shares in the Company of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares), using deductions from salary in each calendar month (Partnership Shares), and receive allocations of matching free Ordinary Shares (Matching Shares).

Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMRs at a price of £1.167 per Ordinary Share, and the number of Matching Shares allocated by the SIP Trustees to the PDMRs for no consideration, are set out against their names in the table below.

Name / position of PDMR Number of Partnership Shares Number of Matching Shares Silvana Bonello Chief Operating Officer 129 12 Shaun Wills Chief Financial Officer 128 12

The PDMRs notified the Company of the above transactions on 14 February 2023.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name 1.Silvana Bonello 2.Shaun Wills 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1.Chief Operating Officer 2.Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Superdry Plc b) LEI 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each ISIN: GB00B60BD277 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase and allocation of Partnership and Matching Shares (no consideration), respectively, under the Superdry Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price 1.£1.167+nil 2.£1.167+nil Volume 1.129+12 2.128+12 d) Aggregated information Price 1.£150.54 2.£149.38 Volume 1.141 2.140 e) Date of the transaction 13 February 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)