26.01.2024
Superdry plc: Directorate Change
Superdry plc (SDRY)
26 January 2024
Superdry plc (“Superdry” or the “Company”)
Superdry announces that Shaun Wills will step down as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and as a member of the Board on 31st March 2024.
Giles David has been appointed Interim CFO, and will join the business on 29th January 2024. Shaun and Giles will work together on an orderly transition over the next two months, and it is anticipated that Giles will be appointed to the Board on the 1st April 2024.
Giles has a strong track record in consumer-facing businesses where he has operated successfully in turnaround environments, with previous roles at companies including McColls, Casual Dining Group and Wiggle.
Julian Dunkerton, Founder and CEO of Superdry, said:
‘Shaun is passionate about Superdry and has been a key figure in delivering a number of operational and strategic programmes. I am grateful for all of his contributions to the business, particularly his support on the ongoing turnaround plan, and I wish him all the very best with his future plans.
Giles’s CFO experience and strong track record in consumer facing businesses will help us continue and progress the great work the team has done to date. We look forward to welcoming him to the team.’
Shaun Wills said:
‘I have enjoyed my time at Superdry but now is the right time for me to move on. Superdry remains a business and brand of which I am extremely fond, and I wish Julian and the team every success in the future.’
Investor relations:
Media enquiries
Notes to Editors
Our mission is to be the “#1 Premium Sustainable Style Destination” through our distinct collections, defined by consumer style choices. We design affordable, premium quality clothing, accessories and footwear which are sold around the world. We have a clear strategy for delivering growth via a multi-channel approach combining Stores, Ecommerce, and Wholesale. Superdry has 216 physical stores and around 369 franchisees and licensees. We operate in 48 countries and have over 3,350 colleagues globally.
