Superdry Aktie [Valor: 11104052 / ISIN: GB00B60BD277]
26.01.2024 08:00:05

Superdry plc: Directorate Change

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: Directorate Change

26-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

26 January 2024

 

 

Superdry plc (“Superdry” or the “Company”)

 

Directorate Change

 

 

Superdry announces that Shaun Wills will step down as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and as a member of the Board on 31st March 2024.

 

Giles David has been appointed Interim CFO, and will join the business on 29th January 2024. Shaun and Giles will work together on an orderly transition over the next two months, and it is anticipated that Giles will be appointed to the Board on the 1st April 2024.

 

Giles has a strong track record in consumer-facing businesses where he has operated successfully in turnaround environments, with previous roles at companies including McColls, Casual Dining Group and Wiggle.

 

Julian Dunkerton, Founder and CEO of Superdry, said:

‘Shaun is passionate about Superdry and has been a key figure in delivering a number of operational and strategic programmes. I am grateful for all of his contributions to the business, particularly his support on the ongoing turnaround plan, and I wish him all the very best with his future plans.

 

Giles’s CFO experience and strong track record in consumer facing businesses will help us continue and progress the great work the team has done to date. We look forward to welcoming him to the team.’

 

Shaun Wills said:

‘I have enjoyed my time at Superdry but now is the right time for me to move on. Superdry remains a business and brand of which I am extremely fond, and I wish Julian and the team every success in the future.’

 

Investor relations:

Matthew Lee

investor.relations@superdry.com

+44 (0) 1242 586747

 

Media enquiries

Tim Danaher

superdry@brunswickgroup.com

+44 (0) 207 4045959

 

Notes to Editors

Our mission is to be the “#1 Premium Sustainable Style Destination” through our distinct collections, defined by consumer style choices. We design affordable, premium quality clothing, accessories and footwear which are sold around the world. We have a clear strategy for delivering growth via a multi-channel approach combining Stores, Ecommerce, and Wholesale. Superdry has 216 physical stores and around 369 franchisees and licensees. We operate in 48 countries and have over 3,350 colleagues globally.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 299800
EQS News ID: 1823487

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

