SMI 12’543 -0.5%  SPI 16’023 -0.5%  Dow 35’755 0.0%  DAX 15’595 -0.3%  Euro 1.0423 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’196 -0.3%  Gold 1’771 -0.2%  Bitcoin 44’577 0.9%  Dollar 0.9244 0.0%  Öl 74.4 0.5% 

Superdry Aktie [Valor: 11104052 / ISIN: GB00B60BD277]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.12.2021 11:30:05

Superdry plc: Director Declaration

Superdry
2.76 GBP -0.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: Director Declaration

10-Dec-2021 / 10:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

 

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

 

10 December 2021

 

Director Declaration

 

Non-Executive Director Faisal Galaria has informed Superdry that he has been appointed as a director of Crypto1, which listed on the Nasdaq on 7 December 2021.

 

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2).

 

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Ruth Daniels

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 129467
EQS News ID: 1256549

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1256549&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu Superdry PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten