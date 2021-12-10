Superdry plc: Director Declaration

|
('Superdry' or 'the Company')
10 December 2021
Director Declaration
Non-Executive Director Faisal Galaria has informed Superdry that he has been appointed as a director of Crypto1, which listed on the Nasdaq on 7 December 2021.
This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2).
|
