Superdry plc (SDRY)

Superdry plc: BLR-Block listing Interim Review*



25-Sep-2023 / 13:17 GMT/BST



Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Arm Holdings 128211039 55.00 % 14.00 % Tesla Inc. 128211040 59.00 % 14.00 % Temenos AG / VAT Group 128211041 56.00 % 13.00 % SuperdryPlc (Superdry or the Company) Blocklisting Interim Review 25 September 2023 Name of applicant: Superdry Plc Name of schemes: Superdry Performance Share Plan Superdry Share Save Scheme Superdry Share Option Plan Superdry Share Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 25/03/2023 To: 24/09/2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 922,819 346,534 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 47,237 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 922,819 299,297 Name of contact: Jennifer Richardson Group General Counsel and Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 1242 578376

