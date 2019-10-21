SuperCom Receives Nasdaq Notice on Minimum Bid Requirements

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), global provider of Multi-Identity, IoT, Connectivity, and Cyber Security solutions for the Public and Private Sectors, received a notice from Nasdaq, indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), as the Company's closing bid price for its common stock was below $1.00 per share for the 30 consecutive business days prior to the Notice, between August 29, 2019 and October 14, 2019.

SuperCom expects to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement within the upcoming 180 days compliance period.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been granted a 180-calendar day compliance period, or until April 13, 2020, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. SuperCom expects to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement within the compliance period.

The Company's Shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market during the 180 days compliance period. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for at least 10 consecutive business days during the 180-calendar day compliance period.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance by April 13, 2020, the Company may be eligible a second 180-calendar day compliance period. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

If the Company chooses to implement a reverse stock split, it must complete the split no later than ten business days prior to the expiration of the compliance period.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a leading global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secured Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers advanced, secure mobile payments ranging from mobile wallet to mobile POS, using a set of components and platforms to enable secure mobile payments and financial services. SuperCom is a global provider of a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile PureSecurity advanced solutions suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this release also include statements about business and economic trends. Investors should also consider the areas of risk described under the heading "Forward Looking Statements" and those factors captioned as "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made by the Company. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements arising from the annual audit by management and the Company's independent auditors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

