Super Lawyers Recognizes Attorney Thomas More Marrone for 11th Straight Year

MOREMARRONE LLC is honored to announce that Thomas More Marrone has been selected to the Super Lawyers List for 2020 making this the 11th consecutive year Mr. Marrone was awarded this honor. Every year Super Lawyers selects attorneys from all firm sizes and over 70 practice areas throughout the United States. The final published list represents no more than 5 percent of the lawyers in the state.

Super Lawyers' attorney-led research staff searches for lawyers who have attained certain honors, results or credentials, which indicate a high degree of peer recognition or professional competence. For example, certification as a specialist in a particular area of practice, or admission to prestigious colleges or academies, e.g., The American College of Trial Lawyers. The staff identifies these credentials by reviewing a proprietary list of database and online sources, including national and local legal trade publications.

Super Lawyers' comprehensive selection process has been patented (U.S. Pat. No. 8,412,564). Super Lawyers is one of the few lawyer rating services in the country to be granted this distinction, and we are honored that our unique process now has the backing of the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Super Lawyers' multiphase selection process involves three steps: creation of the candidate pool, evaluation of candidates by the research department, and peer evaluation by practice area. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Candidates cannot nominate themselves, nor can they pay to be on a Super Lawyers list.

The objective of Super Lawyers is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. Our unbiased approach and third-party validation make us a trustworthy resource for both attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel.

About Thomas More Marrone and MOREMARRONE LLC:

MOREMARRONE LLC has handled cases producing some of the largest verdicts and settlements in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The firm represents plaintiffs in significant personal injury, class action, and other complex civil litigation. After a recent 11-month stretch that included two class action jury trials resulting in a settlement and verdict amounting to well over $15 million in addition to several substantial personal injury recoveries, successful business and employment negotiations, and hundreds of satisfied clients, Tom Marrone established his multifaceted firm, MOREMARRONE LLC.

Licensed to practice in the State and Federal courts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York, Tom Marrone has extensive experience and proven success handling difficult, complex cases, especially class actions and collective actions, cases involving personal injury, employment, wage and hour claims, insurance matters, product liability, consumer protection, consumer fraud, deceptive practices, legal malpractice, and wrongful use of civil proceedings.

Individual and corporate clients also engage MOREMARRONE LLC for advisory services, including legal matters, crisis prevention and crisis management. A veteran class action trial lawyer, Tom Marrone also offers consultations with other attorneys and law firms related to class action and complex litigation theory development, implementation, and trial strategy.

