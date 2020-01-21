+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
Super Lawyers® 2020 List Recognizes Attorneys Juan J. Dominguez and Olivier Taillieu at The Dominguez Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm is proud to announce that Founding Partner Juan J. Dominguez and Chief Trial Attorney Olivier Taillieu have been selected to the 2020 California Super Lawyers list. Super Lawyers, a Thompson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Each year, no more than 5% of the lawyers in California are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.

As Founding Partner of The Dominguez Firm, Juan J. Dominguez has appeared on Super Lawyer lists a total of 11 times, including the last six years in a row.  He has also been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades over the course of his distinguished career, including being named Attorney of the Year by the Hispanic National Bar Association (HNBA). "I feel honored by my peers each year I am selected into the Super Lawyers list," states attorney Dominguez.

With his inclusion in the California Super Lawyers list for 2020, Attorney Olivier Taillieu has been recognized for the 6th consecutive year. Throughout his esteemed career, he has achieved numerous multimillion-dollar results in serious injury cases.

The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.

About The Dominguez Firm

The Dominguez Firm is a nationally recognized plaintiff personal injury, employment and workers' compensation law firm that has been successfully meeting the needs of its clients for over 30 years. To learn more about The Dominguez Firm or for a free case evaluation please visit dominguezfirm.com or call 800-818-1818.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/super-lawyers-2020-list-recognizes-attorneys-juan-j-dominguez-and-olivier-taillieu-at-the-dominguez-firm-300990394.html

SOURCE The Dominguez Firm, LLP

