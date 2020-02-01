Super Bowl Weekend Marks Eight Months Until REAL ID Deadline

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports fans across the country are preparing for a weekend of wings, beer and football. Millions of Americans will tune in to watch the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, and Miami International Airport is preparing for more than 90,000 passenger departures on Monday, February 3 — a record day at the airport.

But are travelers aware that this weekend also marks just eight months until the REAL ID deadline?

Beginning October 1, 2020, travelers will need a REAL ID to pass through airport security. Every day, 2.4 million passengers board U.S. airlines to visit family, see friends, conduct business or enjoy a vacation. In just eight months, passengers who do not have approved identification will not be allowed through TSA checkpoints.

To help raise awareness and educate travelers of the new rules, Airlines for America (A4A) — which represents the nation's leading passenger and cargo airlines — is unveiling a new 30-second video and a new website, www.realidfacts.com. Both resources are debuting ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

These security changes are the result of the REAL ID Act of 2005, which established minimum standards and security enhancements for state-issued driver's licenses. Although there have been many extensions over the years, TSA is prepared to fully enforce these measures on October 1, 2020.

"U.S. airlines are advising all travelers to plan ahead," said Lauren Beyer, A4A Vice President for Security and Facilitation. "Do not wait until the last minute to get a REAL ID. Make your plans now. We want to ensure you have a smooth and enjoyable journey."

Don't let changes at the checkpoint keep you from boarding your flight this fall! For more information about REAL ID, visit www.realidfacts.com.

ABOUT A4A

Annually, commercial aviation helps drive $1.7 trillion in U.S. economic activity and more than 10 million U.S. jobs. U.S. airlines fly 2.4 million passengers and more than 58,000 tons of cargo each day. Airlines for America (A4A) advocates on behalf of the American airline industry as a model of safety, customer service and environmental responsibility and as the indispensable network that drives our nation's economy and global competitiveness.

A4A works collaboratively with the airlines, labor, Congress, the Administration and other groups to improve aviation for the traveling and shipping public.

For more information about the airline industry, visit our website airlines.org and our blog, A Better Flight Plan, at airlines.org/blog.

Follow us on Twitter: @airlinesdotorg.

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/AirlinesforAmerica.

Join us on Instagram: instagram.com/AirlinesforAmerica.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/super-bowl-weekend-marks-eight-months-until-real-id-deadline-300997318.html

SOURCE Airlines for America