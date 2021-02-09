SUPER BOWL LV Becomes Third-Biggest on Record, with 8.8 Million Viewers on CTV, TSN, and RDS

– 17.6 million unique Canadian viewers watched Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Lombardi Trophy on their home field –

– Live streaming of SUPER BOWL LV grows by 108% compared to last year –

– CTV's HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT becomes third-most-watched debut of the broadcast year, and most-watched Canadian original debut since CTV's TRANSPLANT –

Tags: @CTV_PR, @CTV, @TSN_Sports

To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/4uCR7n

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - After a dominant performance led by the legendary Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory in SUPER BOWL LV is the third-most-watched SUPER BOWL ever in Canada, attracting an average audience of 8.8 million viewers on CTV, TSN, and RDS, according to preliminary data from Numeris. The game attracted significant engagement across the networks' digital platforms, with SUPER BOWL live streaming on CTV, TSN, and RDS growing by 108% compared to last year.

17.6 million unique Canadian viewers, accounting for 47% of Canada's population, tuned in to watch some part of the NFL's iconic championship game. Audiences peaked at 11 million viewers at 8:38 p.m. ET during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show headlined by Canadian superstar The Weeknd.

SUPER BOWL LV ranks as Canada's most-watched broadcast of the 2020/21 broadcast season. CTV and TSN were the first and second most-watched networks in Canada on Sunday.

In the coveted post-game timeslot, the premiere of CTV's highly-anticipated new series HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT attracted an average audience of 918,000 viewers and was the third-biggest overnight debut of the current broadcast year among A25-54, and the biggest debut for a Canadian series since CTV's TRANSPLANT in 2020.

"Always a can't-miss TV event of the year, we're very proud to see SUPER BOWL LV go into the record books as the third-biggest ever in Canada," said Stewart Johnston, Senior Vice President, Sales & Sports, Bell Media. "Bell Media joined a multitude of advertising clients in leveraging the biggest audiences of the year to showcase our original programming, including the debut of Canada's latest hit original series HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT, which debuted to nearly a million viewers last night following the big game."

Click here for full press release.

SOURCE CTV