Super Bowl Champion Jeron Johnson Signs Ambassador Agreement with CBD Move Free

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Seahawk strong safety and Super Bowl XLVIII Champion Jeron Johnson has signed on as an Ambassador for CBD Move Free ( https://cbdmovefree.com ), a Washington State-based producer of topical pain-relief products. "It is an honor to have Jeron onboard," states Jonas Roeser, CEO.  "We look forward to his insight and support for our product refinement and educational outreach."

Johnson's backing is born of his personal experience. "I have played for five NFL teams throughout my NFL career," he says, "and I frequently need something to soothe an injury or prevent one. I have tried many over-the-counter applications, and there are none I like better than those from CBD Pain Free."

CBD Move Free's products consist of three topical balms (of varying ingredients and strengths) and a hemp-infused hand sanitizer. 

Using the company's products couldn't be simpler, Roeser says. "Just apply one of our balms to the targeted area. It's all topical, absorbed through the skin only, like applying a moisturizer. There's nothing to swallow or digest."

The company is partnered with its manufacturer and only uses third-party testing facilities, to ensure high quality. "Our products are sold in hundreds of locations nationwide," Roeser says.  "These range from doctors, drug stores, gyms and health and beauty stores, to premier golf clubs, and tennis facilities. Our products are also available through our website." 

About CBD Move Free:

CBD Move Free ( https://cbdmovefree.com ) was developed to create unique topical applications. Each product is a blend of natural ingredients infused with hemp/CBD. CBD Move Free is the DBA of JPS Products, LLC.

*PHOTO: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1029s2p-jeron-johnson-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Super Bowl champion Jeron Johnson.

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/super-bowl-champion-jeron-johnson-signs-ambassador-agreement-with-cbd-move-free-301163617.html

SOURCE CBD Move Free

pagehit