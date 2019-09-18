<
18.09.2019 12:00:00

Suominen’s financial reporting in 2020

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on September 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

Suominen will publish its Financial Statements Release, Half Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports in 2020 as follows:

January 29, 2020 - Financial Statements Release for 2019
April 23, 2020 - Interim Report for January-March 2020
August 12, 2020 - Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2020
October 22, 2020 - Interim Report for January-September 2020

The Annual Report for 2019 will be published during the week starting on February 24, 2020 (week 9) at the latest.

Suominen's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Suominen's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

For more information:
Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications and IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082


Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens – wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance – bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs nearly 700 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 431.1 million. Suominen’s share (SUY1V) is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange (Mid Cap). Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.suominen.fi

