Suominen has published the Annual Report 2019 and the Remuneration Policy

Suominen’s Annual Report 2019 has been published today at www.suominen.fi.

The Annual Report includes Annual review, the Report by the Board of Directors, Financial Statements for 2019, the Auditor’s report, Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Statement and Responsibility report in accordance with the GRI standards.

The Annual Report is also attached to this stock exchange release.

The Annual Report is available in Finnish and in English.

Remuneration Policy for the Board of Directors and the CEO has also been published today as a separate report. It is available in English and in Finnish in pdf-format on the company's website at www.suominen.fi and is attached to this stock exchange release.



