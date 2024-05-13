Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Suominen Corporation Aktie
13.05.2024

Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Charles Héaulmé

Suominen Corporation
2.68 EUR 2.68%
Suominen Corporation May 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Charles Héaulmé

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Suominen Corporation

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 62617/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-05-08

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 977 Unit price: 2.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 977 Volume weighted average price: 2.6 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-05-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2272 Unit price: 2.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2272 Volume weighted average price: 2.6 EUR

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & Sustainability, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2023 were EUR 450.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.



