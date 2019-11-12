Sunwin Bus Deploys Around-the-Clock Smart IoT Transportation Service to Welcome Guests to CIIE 2019

SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As business from across the world flocked to Shanghai in search of new trading opportunities, they were greeted by the Sunwin Bus, a leading public-transport provider and official transportation partner of CIIE 2019. Delegates were welcomed by their 500-strong fleet of 12-meter electrically-powered, eco-friendly buses which took on the major role of bolstering connectivity at the global trade fair.

"From the 2001 APAC conference and the 2010 Shanghai Expo to the 2018 Shanghai Fengpu Express Line, Sunwin Bus has served as an active player in improving the quality of life for all residents and visitors in this metropolis," said Kevin Wang, International Business Department of Sunwin Bus. "We are proud to operate our zero-emission smart city buses at CIIE this year as part of our initiative helping Shanghai become a low-emission, smart city."

"From the minimalist interior design to the refreshing customizable exterior features, we have recrafted every detail of our latest iEV12 12-meter low-floor smart bus to cater for the future e-mobility, achieving sustainability for a better urban life," said Kevin Wang.

Powered by a 360-degree panoramic system, the bus has been designed to guarantee the safety of passengers and nearby vehicles by automatically checking blind spots for the drivers. In addition to, forward collision, front distance, speed limit and lane departure warning systems, an array of devices are equipped for the buses to solve safety challenges and improve accessibility for people with disabilities including facial recognition, moving object monitoring technologies and precision docking.

To deliver the best service at the Expo, Sunwin Bus assigned a technical support team working in tandem with the organizing committee to ensure efficiency and punctuality. With 24-hour on-site service and technical support, thanks to Sunwin Bus' vehicle networking technology, the fleet was able to achieve real-time monitoring of each bus to stay ahead of the game.

With global exhibitors gathering under one roof at CIIE, Sunwin Bus optimized the urban transit system by linking routes of the metropolis with IoT and AI-powered features. With the goal of setting a benchmark for the industry, the company aims to provide innovative energy efficient and safe transportation solutions.

Shanghai Sunwin Bus Corporation

Shanghai Sunwin Bus Corporation (SUNWIN), a leading public-transport provider, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SAIC MOTOR focussed on new energy vehicles with a total investment of $320 million. With its plant covering 140,000 square meters, Sunwin has reached the annual production capacity of 2,000 buses and 3,000 chassis based on fuel cell, full-electric, hybrid, and diesel propulsion.

For more information, please visit: http://www.sunwinbus.com/index_eng.aspx

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1027531/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1027532/2.jpg