Sunway University Charts Its Course On The World Map

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest announcement by QS World University Rankings, an annual publication of university rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds, Sunway University is now positioned amongst top universities in the world.

Sunway University was founded by Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah AO, with the belief and understanding that education is vital to the progress of the country. The institution was upgraded to University College from a College in 2004 and became a full-fledged university in 2011. Since then, Sunway University has grown into a household name in higher education in Malaysia.

"I am delighted with the news that Sunway University has now been placed in the QS World University Ranking. Considering the limited years of our existence, this is an unprecedented achievement and recognition for a fledgling university in Malaysia," said Professor Graeme Wilkinson, Vice-Chancellor of Sunway University.

The QS World University Ranking covers only the top 1,000 universities in the world, a small proportion of the total number of higher education institutions globally.

"Naturally, while we are delighted for all involved, we will continue to aim higher and continue to provide a level of education in Malaysia that truly is a class above," he added, explaining that the challenge is to move forward from the new milestone towards greater heights.

"I am confident that we shall do so in due course, given our strong investments in research, outstanding people, and key international partnerships."

Prior to this QS World University Ranking, Sunway University was awarded an overall 5 Star rating in the QS Stars University Ratings (2018 - 2021) as well as 5 Stars in the individual categories: teaching, facilities, employability, social responsibility and inclusiveness.

"I am truly happy that the University has taken this bold step to participate in the QS World University Ranking and immediately got placed among the top institutions in the world. I am glad we are now recognised on the world map as a young University, seriously intent on collaborating with the finest to give our best to the world," said Dr Elizabeth Lee, Chief Executive Officer of the Sunway Education Group.

Sunway University's programmes are recognised and most are validated by the prestigious Lancaster University, a research-led institution that is ranked in the top 1% of universities globally, while its hospitality and culinary arts programmes are accredited by the world-renowned institute, Le Cordon Bleu, a name synonymous with culinary education excellence.

Professor Mark E Smith CBE, Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University, congratulated Sunway University on making its way into the QS World University Rankings List. "Lancaster University is delighted to see our partner Sunway University enter the world league tables for the first time. This is a signal of the progress Sunway is making in becoming a world class institution," he said.

Also impressed with Sunway University's achievement was Andre Cointreau, Chief Executive Officer and President of Le Cordon Bleu. In his congratulatory message, he wrote, "Le Cordon Bleu is most thrilled that Sunway University, our partner in Malaysia for more than 7 years, has been ranked as one of the World's Top institutions. Congratulations to Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah and his team".

With a place amongst the top universities in the world, Sunway University will continue in its focus on delivering high quality education. In its aim towards becoming the country's international education hub, Sunway University will continue in its pursuit of excellence not only in academia but also through innovative research.

Sunway University also collaborates with world renowned institutions such as University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Harvard University and University of California, Berkeley for the exchanging of knowledge between professors, undergraduate and postgraduate students, researchers and scholars for the development and upgrading of academic standards in terms of learning, teaching and research.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190620/2503455-1

