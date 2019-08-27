Sunwave Releases Alumni Management Module and Expands Headquarters Building Following Record-Setting Growth

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunwave, a top national provider of enterprise software for substance abuse centers, is pleased to announce the arrival of its Alumni Management Module. The newly developed software feature offers treatment centers the unique ability to monitor the progress and status of former patients who may need further help on the path to recovery. The addition of the module comes on the heels of unprecedented growth for the company, and the expansion of its headquarters – the Sunwave Building.

Providing both patients and treatment centers with coordinated contact touchpoints and progress reports, the Alumni Management Module is designed to extend treatment solutions to recovering patients who may be vulnerable to relapse post-therapy. The module enables treatment facilities to ensure effective long-term outcomes for their patients and empowers users to remain in control at critical times.

"The Alumni Management Module is an exclusive feature of Sunwave's technology that can help extend the treatment provided by substance abuse facilities even after the patient is no longer involved in the program," stated Sunwave CEO Elie Levy. "The module is the next evolution in technology for patient after-care and marks a new milestone in the execution of the Sunwave Vision, providing a platform to support the end-to-end spectrum of treatment."

This latest addition to the platform is among some of the newest developments to emerge following the company's strategic partnership with tech-focused growth equity firm Blueprint Equity. Since 2018, the company has achieved a continuous growth in excess of 300% and has seen the doubling of staff in that time.

The company has committed to furthering this growth, choosing to take on additional offices and expanding its footprint at the new Sunwave Headquarters Building – located at 1200 NW 17th Ave. in Delray Beach, Florida.

Developed specifically for the substance abuse treatment center industry, Sunwave's state-of-the-art platform has quickly emerged as the preferred choice for facilities looking for an all-in-one enterprise-level software solution. Sunwave is currently the only technology provider that enables treatment centers to efficiently manage their Customer Relationship Management, Electronic Medical Records, and Revenue Cycle Management under one comprehensive platform.

Sunwave is a leading technology provider for substance abuse treatment centers. Its unified platform includes substance abuse EMR, CRM, and RCM software. Built from the ground up for the addiction treatment industry, it empowers treatment centers to manage all of their operations in a single, unified platform. With the powerful reporting capabilities of Sunwave, users are able to make informed decisions that position their businesses and patients for success.

To learn more about their product and services, visit http://www.sunwavehealth.com.

