Sunward to Showcase 38 Equipment at bauma CHINA 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a world-class manufacturer, Sunward will bring 38 equipment covering 8 product lines at the upcoming bauma CHINA 2020. This year, visitors will be expecting to see over 500 global brands together with nearly 3,000 exhibitors at Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

Sunward to Showcase 38 Equipment at bauma CHINA 2020 (PRNewsfoto/SUNWARD/CONMART)

During the exhibition, Sunward will display the integrated solutions as well as a wide range of construction equipment including excavator, rotary drilling rig, rock drilling equipment, mobile crusher, telescopic crane, and the tunnel boring machine. Also, visitors both online and offline will be able to check each and every machinery from different angles through cloud technology.

At the stand of Sunward, audiences will be having the opportunities to experience the 5G operation with two scheduled remote control performances featuring the smart control cabin to operate the excavator in distance. Also the top five overseas executives will be interviewed by the industry media on the spot, and will have a comprehensive dialogue with both domestic and overseas customers in terms of strategy, products, technology, and digital innovation.

Considering the global impact of COVID-19, Sunward will have Live Stream featuring the thorough walk-around by the live host, 5G equipment performance as well as the prize draw.

As one of the leading manufacturers of underground engineering equipment, the world's top 50 construction machinery manufacturers, the world's top 20 excavator brands, and the world's top 3 rental companies for the regional jets. 

The company has got significant independent intellectual property rights and core competitiveness in more than ten product lines including underground engineering equipment, a full range of excavators, rock drilling equipment, special equipment, mining equipment, lifting machinery, hydraulic components and general aviation equipment. Its tough high-end equipment have exported to more than 100 countries and regions around the world

At bauma CHINA 2020, Sunward will be welcoming visitors at the brand new outdoor stand D76 & D80. See you there!

SOURCE SUNWARD/CONMART

